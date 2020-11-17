Keap Max is Newest Automated Sales and Marketing Tool

Keap Max is the new name for the original hallmark of Keap’s product line, Infusionsoft.

Keap explained the change last week during the 2020 IKON. IKON is the annual user conference organized by the sales and marketing automation software leader.

Introducing Keap Max

Keap’s product line already included the Grow and Pro products, as well as Infusionsoft. By February 2021, Infusionsoft will become Keap Max, unifying the product line. The features and functionality will remain the same, and there will be no loss of powerful automation or customization capabilities.

For small business owners, the change allows Keap users to easily bring sales and marketing automation to their operations. They can choose between Keap Pro and Max. Each has the same cost. Small business customers can choose which best suits their needs.

“More than 15 years ago, Keap built Infusionsoft, the first sales and marketing software for small businesses, with CRM, automation and payments all in one place,” said Keap co-founder and CEO Clate Mask. “It quickly became the leader in the market because the automation is so powerful, and the customization and integration capabilities are endless.”

“For many entrepreneurs, automation brings a lot of complexity, and that makes it hard and time-consuming if you aren’t an expert at marketing,” he added. “Keap Max is intuitive and has the ease of use that small businesses need to reach the benefits of automation quickly – without sacrificing any of the power.”

Mask said that evolving Infusionsoft into Keap Max is a step in unifying the Keap brand and product lineup.

KEAP Max Highlights of Features and Benefits

Customizable Business Automations – Fully automate business processes with sales and marketing automation, powerful app integration and customizable campaigns – all in one place

– Fully automate business processes with sales and marketing automation, powerful app integration and customizable campaigns – all in one place Keap Mobile App – Respond quickly, and stay organized with easy access to all business and client data accessible from a mobile device

– Respond quickly, and stay organized with easy access to all business and client data accessible from a mobile device In-App Reporting and Real Time Analytics – Gain real time insights about campaigns, lead conversions and revenue to strategically influence business decisions

– Gain real time insights about campaigns, lead conversions and revenue to strategically influence business decisions Complete CRM with B2B Capabilities – Seamless integration throughout the platform to stay organized, while using automation to connect with clients

– Seamless integration throughout the platform to stay organized, while using automation to connect with clients Automated Sales Pipeline – Streamline sales processes by automatically moving leads to the next stage in the sales funnel

– Streamline sales processes by automatically moving leads to the next stage in the sales funnel Automation and Customization – the capabilities sought by professional coaches, speakers, influencers and other entrepreneurial small busineses.

– the capabilities sought by professional coaches, speakers, influencers and other entrepreneurial small busineses. Easy to Use Interface – Easy to use interface leads to positive user experience.

Plan to Attend the Next Keap IKON

IKON, Keap’s annual conference, originally scheduled for Nov. 12-13 in Phoenix, was transformed into a virtual event experience with interactive networking, exciting product keynotes, 30 breakouts led by industry experts and Keap partners, and more. Keap hosted IKON for the first time in 2017. In 2021 the annual user conference will be held Nov. 4-5 in Phoenix.

About Keap

Headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., the company is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures, and Signal Peak Ventures. For more information, visit www.keap.com or connect with them on Facebook.