Has Big Tech Lost Its Way?

Big Tech is coming under a lot of scrutiny with their influence in political elections in the last few years and more recently with the Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google.

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, one of the tech industry’s brightest stars, Maëlle Gavet talks about her new book, “Trampled By Unicorns”. She has been named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, one of Fortune’s 40 Under 40, one of the Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company and was fifth among Time magazine’s List of the Top 25 ‘Female Techpreneurs’.

Maëlle Gavet Interview

Maëlle discusses how many Big Tech companies have lost track of their original ideals and what they need do to do to get back on track. She says “the elections have shown how powerful these companies are. One of the biggest myths is that social media platforms are neutral…they show you content you think they will react to and usually that’s emotional things.”

She also notes the alarming conversation around privacy and tracking everything a consumer does. Maelle is also concerned about how little they pay in taxes compared to their revenue and profit. She is says that companies do not follow the guidelines posted on their own platforms. Unfortunately, investors push them for hyper growth no matter what the cost. Maelle points out that the gig economy has created a new feudalism with a few very fortunate controlling so much of the economy.

But there is no silver bullet. Maelle says consumers have to step up with what they want their favorite brand to stand for and push the valuing of their ethical behavior. She questions the role of the government but encourages everyone to vote for the leadership they believe will guide big tech appropriately.

