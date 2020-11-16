McAfee and Amazon Business Prime Partner with Cyber Security Offer for Small Business

Computer security software giant McAfee has partnered with Amazon Business to launch a cyber security bundle. The security package is designed to protect small business owners from cybercrime.

The McAfee Security Software/IT Bundle for Business Prime provide comprehensive solutions that protect sensitive data. The bundle includes web and firewall protection and mobile VPN. It also safeguards all devices from malware and the latest online threats.

McAfee and Amazon Business Prime Cyber Security Partnership

According to the 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 43% of cyber breaches involved small business. With working from home now the new normal, hackers are increasingly exploiting weaknesses in new working practices. Small businesses, which are often without a robust IT infrastructure, are key targets among cybercriminals.

When hit by a cyber data breach, many small businesses never recover. Having solid IT and security measures in place is therefore essential to protect small businesses from often unrecoverable damage.

Terry Hicks, Executive Vice President of McAfee’s Consumer Business Group, commented on the importance of cybersecurity.

“Small business owners and consumers alike are operating in an ever-connected world, and McAfee is dedicated to protecting them online when they shop, bank, share and journey across the internet,” said Hicks.

“Through our partnership with Amazon Business, we designed a security solution with small business owners in mind to give them peace of mind that their personal data, as well as their customers’, won’t be jeopardized online,” Hicks continued.

The McAfee and Amazon Business partnership addresses cyber threats among small businesses by offering a robust solution.

Catering for Small Businesses’ Bespoke IT Needs

The security package will cater for the specific needs of individual businesses. Business Prime members will be able to obtain protection for a varying number of PCs, Macs, iOS and Android devices. This flexible licensing option enables business owners to add up to 25 devices, meaning the security package will accommodate a growing business.

Small business owners will also have access to a virus removal service, which can be accessed 24/7.

Business Prime members can choose between three introductory price tiers, which will be available for the first year of the offering. The prices range from $49.99 to $99.99, depending on the number of devices a business needs protecting. Prices are also impacted by the IT resolutions that members consider appropriate for the needs of their business. Upon annual renewal, prices will increase from $149.99 to $249.99 per year.

Business Prime members can redeem the offer by clicking on the Engagement Page on their member’s account.

As cybercrime soars within the small business community, safeguarding devices and data may be the most valuable investment small businesses can make.