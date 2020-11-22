Ooma Meetings Adds to Choices for a Collaboration and Conferencing Platform

As more people work remotely, the addition of video meetings to Ooma Office Pro is a natural step. Even though the pandemic is a big driver, the trend was going this way long before. Add the pandemic and 57% of small business owners believe remote work will continue long after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Ooma Meetings is now available as part of the Ooma Office Pro business phone service. With the existing Ooma Office desktop app, users can manage and join video meetings. The app turns any computer into a softphone, which makes it a full-featured desk phone. Additionally, Ooma Meetings will be available through a mobile client for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets soon.

The availability of collaborative tools is essential in moving forward. This is because businesses are using talent from around the world. And this is what Dennis Peng, vice president of product management at Ooma, said in the press release. “Ooma Meetings is intended to empower businesses with the collaboration tools they need to thrive in this new ‘work from anywhere’ era.”

Adding, “More than ever, businesses need access to powerful communications tools such as video conferencing and screen sharing, both to support workers who work remotely as well to maintain a real sense of connection with colleagues, customers and partners.”

Ooma Meetings

Ooma has made Meetings easy to deploy and use. To start with, you don’t need to install any additional software, video meetings can run directly inside Chrome, Safari or Edge browsers. All it takes is for users to click a web link and join a meeting. While this is very convenient, what it does is remove compatibility barriers. Equally important, the interface for Ooma Meetings has an easy to use interface with tools designed for intuitive collaboration.

This includes:

Multiple user video sharing capability

Share a single application, web tab, or your whole screen

Personal, scheduled, recurring, and ad-hoc meetings

Host options, like muting all users

Connect via a variety of methods, including the Ooma Office desktop app, web browser, or dial in by phone

Option to require a password to join a meeting

If you are an Ooma Office Pro user, you can activate Ooma Meeting with the help of your account administrator.