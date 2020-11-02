Purewrist Launches Digital, Contactless Employee Gift Card Program

Purewrist has launched its latest offering for businesses to provide a digital contactless employee gift program. The offering, during the coronavirus crisis, will offer an option for digital payments and simplify gift card distribution for this upcoming holiday season.

The employee gift package will also help businesses connect with their employees as an estimated 64% of US employees are working from home now due to the pandemic.

Purewrist Digital Gift Card Program

Employers, customers, clients and partners have a choice of two options for gift card setup and distribution to share a token of appreciation. This while we all attempt to navigate this new normal. Some features of Purewrist’s employee gift card program:

One option is Purewrits’s prepaid digital card with a companion app and tap-and-go wearable bracelet, complete with a Mastercard NFC chip. You can use the digital card for any online eCommerce purchases. The same as standard debit cards whereby users enter the card number at checkout and the funds are taken directly from your Purewrist account.

The second option is a digital-only Mastercard debit card. This allows the company to easily transfer gift card funds to an employee’s or customer’s Purewrist account. Employees will receive access to a digital card number and account that goes hand in hand with the Purewrist platform. This allows them to accumulate or immediately use any gift funds they receive.

Users of the gift card can use the Mastercard debit card for eCommerce purchases on Amazon, iTunes or other merchants.

You can add the funds to any digital wallet such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. You can then use it for retail purchases by tapping and paying.

Companies and HR teams can automatically reload funds and schedule distribution of incentives or commissions through Purewritsts’ platform.

Purewrist GO

Purewrist GO is a wearable debit card bracelet. You can use it in-person for safe and secure contactless payments at any terminal that accepts Mastercard debit cards.

The bracelets are waterproof, chargeless and sanitary. If you want to continue using it, you can reload it and it becomes a bracelet for contactless payments.