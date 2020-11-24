SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees Hosting Virtual Public Meetings in December

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) have announced that they will be holding a series of virtual public meetings on December 2 and December 3.

The virtual meetings will be held through Microsoft Teams and will offer opportunities for federal agencies, veteran service organizations, and veteran-owned small businesses. It will address challenges and identify opportunities to support the veteran small business community.

SBA Hosting Virtual Meetings for Veteran Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

What the meetings will include:

The meetings will allow participants to get briefing and updates on current support available to the small business veteran community including opportunities on accessing capital.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will make presentations at the event. This includes the recent changes to the SAM.gov site from the General Services Administration and updates on VA Small Business support.

Panel discussions and updates on the SBA All Small Mentor-Protégé program.

A panel discussion and update on the Veteran-Owned Surplus Property Donation Program.

Public comments and questions can be submitted in advance by November 30 via email to veteransbusiness@sba.gov or by phone at (202) 205-6773.

Details of the Virtual Meetings

The IATF meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 2 will take place from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EST).

Dial-in: (202) 765-1264

Conference ID: 449 400 128#

The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EST).

Dial-in: (202) 765-1264

Conference ID: 298 825 239#

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) chairs the Inter-agency Task Force for Small Business Development. It also includes representatives of the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Labor (DOL), the Department of Treasury (Treasury), the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA), the General Services Administration (GSA), the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and representatives from veterans service and military organizations.

The Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) offers advice and policy recommendations to multiple bodies. This includes the SBA, Congress, the President, and other U.S. policymakers.