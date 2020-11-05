If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Glass provides a visual and roomy spatial atmosphere in homes and buildings that seamlessly blends interior and exterior space. The one drawback is the space it occupies leaves vulnerable points in the structure. Furthermore, when it breaks there is a great chance of injury.

Security window film not only secures the vulnerable points in your structure, but it also gets rid of the dangers associated with shattering glass windows or doors.

Whether you are protecting your business or home, security film will strengthen the glass to delay or prevent unwanted entry. It can also protect your property during storms, flying debris, blasts, and accidents.

Best Security Window Film and Doors

BDF S8MC Window Film Security

Top Pick: The S8MC can absorb impact from break-in attempts and hold shattered glass together. At the same time, it also blocks about 99% of UV rays. At 8 mil this film passes ANSI Z97.1 CLASS B, CPSC CATEGORY 1 testing requirements. And you can get it from 12 to 60 inches wide to 24 feet long.

BDF S8MC Window Film Security and Safety Clear 8 Mil

GordonGlass 12 Mil Clear Security Window Film

Runner Up: At 12 mil the security film from GordonGlass will protect your window or glass door from high impact. The protection also extends to 99% UV rays with a crystal-clear color. You can get the film up to one continuous 50’ roll so you can cover doors and windows easily.

12 Mil Clear Security Window Film 30″ Wide x 15 ft Roll

VViViD 12 Mil Clear Safety Window Film

Best Value: The VViViD delivers high impact resistance with a 12-mil thick film. According to the company, the rubber-based adhesive spreads the impact over a large surface area. This makes it possible to keep the glass more intact. It is available in 30” wide x 10’ rolls.

VViViD 12 Mil Clear Safety Window Film

Queenbox 3M/10FT Clear Safety and Security Window Film

This film comes in at 2 mil so it is not the thickest, but it will keep glass from shattering on the floor. The film has a break strength of 75lbs/in and SR Hardness of >7H. It provides 98% UV protection and 96% VLT (visible light transmission) clear transparency of the window.

Queenbox 3M/10FT Clear Safety and Security Window Film Glass Protection

HOHOFILM 4 Mil Clear Vinyl Shatterproof Safety Window Film

This 4-mil security film uses adhesive to install it on windows or doors for a colorless and transparent result. It blocks 99% of UV rays and you can get it in rolls of 23.6” to 35.4” wide and 16.4’ in length.

HOHOFILM 4 Mil Clear Vinyl Shatterproof Safety Window Film Adhesive Glass Protection

Kinsolar Clear Window Security Film

At 2 mil, the company claims this film can absorb impact from break-in attempts while reinforcing the strength of the glass. The PET material with 75lbs/in break strength is strong enough to make this possible. You can get it in rolls of 17.7” to 60” wide to 8.2’ to 100’ long.

Clear Window Security Film Adhesive Anti Shatter Safety Window Glass Protection

SW Clear Security and Safety Window Film

This 2 mil thick film has a break strength of 75lbs/in with SR Hardness of >2H. This will keep windows intact while absorbing the impact of break-in attempts or breakage. It has a 96% VLT to keep the film transparent while delivering the protection. You can get this film in rolls of 12” to 60” wide and 20” to 100’ long.

SW Clear Security and Safety Window Film Shatterproof Adhesive UV Blocking

Characteristics to Look for in Security Film

Thickness: The thickness of the security film will dictate the level of protection it will provide. The thicker it is, the more it will protect the window or door.

Adhesive or static: Some films have to be glued on and others stick to the glass by static. The glue version films are stronger and last longer.

Visibility: Security films are available in different visibilities, including mirror so no one can see inside.

Security films are available in different visibilities, including mirror so no one can see inside. Window frame: When you install the security film, make sure the frame and overall structure is strong.

When you install the security film, make sure the frame and overall structure is strong. Quality of the application: The application is not easy, especially for the adhesive type of security film. Have professionals install it for you to ensure it works properly.

The level of protection you get depends on the thickness of the film and material used to make it. The thickness can range from 4 to 15 mm or more. And when you are buying the film, do not fall for misleading ads that claim to be bulletproof. This is because there is no bulletproof window film.

Look for reliable suppliers and installers to ensure you get the rated protection from the security film.

