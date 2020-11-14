Zoho Webinar to Discuss Turning Site Visitors into Sales Leads

You have a website, and it is getting some good traffic, so how do you convert those visitors to leads? This is not an easy question to answer. However, Zoho is holding a free webinar titled, “Business Website Basics: Converting Visitors to Leads” to give you a basic understanding of what it takes to make it happen.
This is part of a series of webinars to give small business owners the tools they need to establish an online presence. The other sessions cover Setting Up Your Website, Establishing Your Brand Story and Elements of Website Design.
With this particular webinar, the trainers will cover CTAs, web forms, and Zoho PageSense to optimize your website through iterative testing.
The event will take place on November 17, 2020, from 7 pm – 8 pm EST.
If you can not attend the live event, you can register for it and Zoho will send you the recorded session shortly after it is over.
Click the red button and register, it is free.
Getting Started with Zoho One
November 24, 2020, Online
A walk through overview of Zoho One using real case studies from Zoho customers to demonstrate different ways Zoho One can support your business. Join us!
Small Business Saturday: #ShopSmall
November 28, 2020
Small businesses are counting on all of us – let's show them how much they mean to our communities. From getting takeout to shopping online, every time you
#shopsmall, you're supporting small businesses at the heart of your community.
