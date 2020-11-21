Webinar to Show Real Uses of Zoho One Software for Small Business

Zoho has been holding a series of webinars to give small business owners a primer on how to establish a digital presence. These webinars cover Setting Up Your Website, Establishing Your Brand Story and Elements of Website Design, and Converting Visitors to Leads: Web Forms, CTAs (Call to Actions).

This particular webinar, titled Zoho One for Every Business Need will provide an overview using real case studies from Zoho customers. The goal is to demonstrate different ways Zoho One can support your business. With more than 40 applications, the suite of tools it has covers everything from growing sales to accounting, communication, collaboration, productivity, finance, operations, business process, and more.

Together with the other webinars, Zoho is providing a free course to give you a basic understanding of digital presence. It is important to understand these are not webinars to mastering these subjects. But the knowledge you gain here should be enough to encourage you to further your education. And luckily the web is full of resources to make this happen, whether you want free or paid tutelage.

The webinar is going to take place on November 24, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Click the red button and register now. And if you happen to miss the webinar or you can’t make it, Zoho will send you the recorded session after the session finishes.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Small Business Saturday: #ShopSmall

November 28, 2020

Small businesses are counting on all of us – let’s show them how much they mean to our communities. From getting takeout to shopping online, every time you

#shopsmall, you’re supporting small businesses at the heart of your community.

