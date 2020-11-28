Learn Social Media Best Practices at Upcoming Summit

The pandemic has shown having a digital presence is no longer a luxury for businesses, it is a must. And this means understanding the ecosystem and learning how to make your business thrive in it. One of the things you must learn is social media.

The Social Media Strategies Summit for Small Businesses looks to teach small businesses these valuable skills. The virtual conference will teach businesses best practices in social media marketing to drive revenue and turn followers into customers.

The two-day event will show you how to:

Invest in social media marketing,

Leverage social media from proven frameworks and replicable templates,

Learn to build a social media strategy,

Find out the best way to find and target your niche audience online, and much more.

This is going to be a virtual conference held on December 8, 2020. You can attend from anywhere and if you miss anything, you can download the videos within one business day after the event.

Click the red button and register.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.