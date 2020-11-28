Learn Social Media Best Practices at Upcoming Summit

The pandemic has shown having a digital presence is no longer a luxury for businesses, it is a must. And this means understanding the ecosystem and learning how to make your business thrive in it. One of the things you must learn is social media.
The Social Media Strategies Summit for Small Businesses looks to teach small businesses these valuable skills. The virtual conference will teach businesses best practices in social media marketing to drive revenue and turn followers into customers.
The two-day event will show you how to:
- Invest in social media marketing,
- Leverage social media from proven frameworks and replicable templates,
- Learn to build a social media strategy,
- Find out the best way to find and target your niche audience online, and much more.
This is going to be a virtual conference held on December 8, 2020. You can attend from anywhere and if you miss anything, you can download the videos within one business day after the event.
Click the red button and register.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
More Events
- The Investment Summit
December 3, 2020, Online
- Social Media Strategies Summit for Small Businesses – Virtual Conference
December 8, 2020, Online
- LinkUpConferenceShow
December 8, 2020, Online
- VIRTUAL – Beyond 2D: The Rise of Immersive Commerce
December 9, 2020, Online
- VIRTUAL – Mind The Gap: Womxn Designing for Womxn
December 10, 2020, Online
- DataScience Contest
January 1, 2021, Online
- Decoding Future HR 2021
January 19, 2021, Online
- Rail Cybersecurity Summit USA
February 9, 2021, Online
- 5th Advancing Project Controls Summit 2021
February 22, 2021, Online
- Power BI in 2021
April 1, 2021, Online
- HR Benefits Conference, April 2021
April 7, 2021, Las Vegas, NV
- TECHSPO New York 2021 Technology Expo (Internet ~ Mobile ~ AdTech ~ MarTech ~ SaaS)
April 15, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon Mid-Atlantic 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
April 26, 2021, Philadelphia, PA
- Sitecore CMS in 2021
May 1, 2021, Online
- DevOps Engineer in 2021
May 1, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon New England 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
May 6, 2021, Boston, MA
- DigiMarCon Canada West 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
May 13, 2021, Vancouver, BC
- DigiMarCon Canada East 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
May 17, 2021, Montreal, QC
- DigiMarCon Canada 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
May 20, 2021, Toronto, ON
- DigiMarCon Canada 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
May 20, 2021, Toronto, ON
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: socialmediastrategiessummit.com