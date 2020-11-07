Upcoming Zoho Webinar Tackles Business Site Basics

As more people get online because of the pandemic, more businesses are also creating websites for the very first time while others improving their digital presence.

Zoho is holding a free online event titled, ‘Business Website Basics: Elements of Design and How to Talk with a Designer,” so you can effectively communicate with a designer when going through this process. You will learn a basic understanding of visual hierarchy to create a more appealing website as well as how to use a grid.

Whether you’re making your own website, hiring a web designer, or using a drag-and-drop website builder this is a great resource.

If you are not able to attend the webinar, you can register for it and Zoho will send over the recorded session to you shortly after the session finishes.

The webinar will take place on November 10, 2020, from 7-8 p.m.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

LinkUpConferenceShow

November 12, 2020, Online

LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is a digital networking conference that merges the incredibly dynamic worlds of tech and comedy to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses. LUCS is the tech conference that combines Silicon Valley insights with New York’s nonstop energy to bring the technology community a totally new virtual experience designed to inspire, engage and entertain.

Zoho Webinar: Converting Visitors to Leads

November 17, 2020, Online

Want to learn how to turn website visitors into leads? Then look no further! We’ll go over CTAs, web forms, and Zoho PageSense so you can see how to optimize your website through iterative testing.

Getting Started with Zoho One

November 24, 2020, Online

A walk through overview of Zoho One using real case studies from Zoho customers to demonstrate different ways Zoho One can support your business. Join us!

Small Business Saturday: #ShopSmall

November 28, 2020

Small businesses are counting on all of us – let’s show them how much they mean to our communities. From getting takeout to shopping online, every time you

#shopsmall, you’re supporting small businesses at the heart of your community.

