SMBfission Launches Tool to Assess Small Business Online Reputation

SMBfission has announced the launch of its Review Barrier Assessment, a free online reputation self-assessment tool. According to the company, the tool will help business gauge their digital presence as more businesses migrate to online channels.

In the era of COVID-19 online shopping has come center stage as businesses look for capturing markets online. More than ever the increase in internet use due to the COVID-19 has made online reviews important.

SMBfission Online Reputation Management

The SMBfission two-minute assessment tool will help small businesses know where they stand in terms of reviews and testimonials. It also teaches them exactly what to look out for to optimize their ability to get conversions. According to studies, businesses can see conversion rates increases by 275% using reviews. The online assessment tool is fully automated, and results are personalized to each business

Why Online Reputation Matters

The online reputation service market is estimated to be worth over $6 billion in the small business market alone

Some 74% of customers under the age of 55 trust reviews as much as referrals

The online reputation market value for medical practices is forecast at $221 million in the United States

This includes medical practices in the United States, many of which are transitioning into concierge medical service businesses

As more consumers look online for reviews, it is impacting buying decisions. Online reviews have now become the new word of mouth and referrals. Today’s customers easily relate to online reviewers. And they want to hear from fellow users about what they like, even if they are complete strangers.

Positive or negative reviews can impact sales because consumers now look to do their research online before making a purchase decision. If they find the reviews reliable and accurate, they will most likely act on them.

In addition to the assessment tool, SMBfission is also offering training to businesses to better improve their online presence. SMBfission has also announced it plans to launch an advanced version of its reviews and testimonial generation service. Additionally, it is going to add enhanced features to the free publicly accessible review tool over the next 12 months.