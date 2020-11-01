Soundstripe Adds Stock Video to Its Catalog of Offerings

With more businesses now online, media licensing is playing an important role. Soundstripe is making it much easier to post videos with the addition of more than 70,000 video clips as part of its service. This is in addition to the company’s royalty-free catalog of high-quality music and sound effects.

The goal is to provide a one-stop-shop for media licensing for stock video, royalty-free music, and sound effects (SFX) for the creative community. For web developers, advertisers, social media marketers, and anyone with a digital presence for that matter, this is an invaluable resource.

This is because not having the proper media licensing for your online presence can end up costing you dearly. Using the service Soundstripe offers is one way to avoid any misunderstanding and or lawsuits.

Soundstripe Stock Video

If you are looking for a stock video, Soundstripe has professionally shot B-roll or other video clips. You can search the library of more than 70,000 videos to address virtually all industries and subject matter.

When you find the right video, you can secure a universal license to use it for your project. The videos are available in the most popular formats as well as SD, HD, 2K, and 4K, with many also available in 5K, 6K, and 8K.

When it comes to the subscription plan, Soundstripe has several options. You can get a video only plan with unlimited access for $42 per month. If you want to add music and SFX, you can also get unlimited access for all three for $54 per month. The price is for individuals, if you want to add your team it will be $62 add $82 respectively per month.

Licensing Media for Your Projects

If you do not have the proper license for the content you use in your videos, podcasts, and other media projects you could be liable. The good news is there are now more sources for obtaining images, audio, video, and other types of content. This includes free and paid services.

So, there is no reason to jeopardize your business by using licensed content without paying for it or asking for permission.