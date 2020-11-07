10 Tips for Getting More Bang for Your Marketing Buck

There are so many tactics that small businesses can use for marketing. But it’s not always easy to get full value from each strategy. Members of the online small business community understand this struggle. So they’ve come up with plenty of tips and tricks for achieving maximum value. If you’re ready to get more bang for your marketing buck, read on for tips.

Properly Manage Your Marketing Budget

Every company has a marketing budget. Some are larger than others. But regardless of how much you have to spend, it’s important to be intentional with how you use it. In this 3Bug Media post, Gary Shouldis shares an example of how to effectively spend a $500 monthly marketing budget.

Optimize Video Content for Optimal Search Rankings

Video marketing can be an important part of your promotional mix. But many companies don’t optimize this type of content for search like they should. If you want to make the most of your video marketing, read the tips in this Process Street post by Thom James Carter.

Use These Ingredients for Startup Success

Finding success as a new business isn’t easy or straightforward. You’ll likely need to use several strategies at once. And finding the right mix may require some trial and error. But the ingredients in this Startup Professional Musings post by Martin Zwilling may help to guide you.

Keep Up with Digital Transformation

Many businesses have been forced into some level of digital transformation recently. But this isn’t a short term process. In fact, it never ends, according to this ISHIR post by Katie Johns. After reading, head over to BizSugar to see more commentary on the subject.

Make the Most of Your Small Business Success

Once your business reaches some level of success, your journey isn’t complete. Some businesses are able to leverage their success into even more opportunities. This Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya includes a discussion about how to make the most of your success.

Repurpose Your Livestream to Get More Out of Your Content

Livestreaming can be an effective way to share information and interact with customers. But once it’s over, so is the impact. That is, unless you repurpose that content. In this Sprout Social post, Chloe West shares tips for getting more out of this type of content.

Leverage Behavior Analysis for Your Online Business

If you want to market as effectively as possible online, it’s important to understand customer behavior. Analytics tools can be especially valuable to this process. Mandeep Singh goes over the concept in more detail in this Search Engine Watch post.

Use Care When Analyzing Social Media Insights

Interacting with customers on social media can give you insights about their opinions and behavior. But basing all your research on this tactic can lead to challenges. In this Social Media HQ post, Christian Zilles details how insightful social media can be when learning about customers.

Learn About the Role of Community Managers

If you plan to leverage social media for your business, you need to effectively manage a community. Community managers can be an essential part of this process. In this post, Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media shares an interview that may help new business owners. BizSugar members offered thoughts on the post here.

Make Agility a Long Term Foundational Tool

Many small businesses have had to become more agile during the pandemic. And this quality isn’t just useful during uncertain times. It may be a major benefit to businesses going forward. Stacey Ackerman of Marketing Land explores long term agility for small businesses in this post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.