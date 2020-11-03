Sunrise Bookkeeping Launches a Mobile App

Sunrise, a Lendio company and providers of bookkeeping software for small businesses, has launched its first mobile app. The Sunrise Invoices & Payments app is designed to make the day-to-day management of bookkeeping easier for small businesses.

Small businesses can carry out essential bookkeeping tasks on the new app. Such tasks include invoicing and billing, receipt capture, payment processing, expenses cataloguing, and more.

Sunrise Bookkeeping Mobile App

Many small businesses have seen their cashflow significantly impacted by the pandemic. Lacking the money, resources and time, bookkeeping tasks can be neglected. This is where the Sunrise Invoicing & Payments app can step in a prove beneficial to many resource-starved small businesses.

Keeping a Closer Eye on Financial Health

By providing efficient and comprehensive bookkeeping management, small business owners can keep a closer eye on the financial health of their business.

From freelancers to independent contractors and small organizations, businesses can take advantage of tools to help them manage their finances and get paid for their work.

Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio, describes how the app can help small business owners take care of often time-consuming and banal bookkeeping duties.

““Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, small business owners consistently pointed to cash flow as one of their biggest operational hurdles.

“Now, more than ever, saving time and keeping track of financial health is vital to America’s small businesses. Sunrise and its app can help business owners save time, keep a closer eye on their cash flow and even help them apply for future capital,” said Blake.

Sunrise is available in two versions – a free plan and a paid plan. The free plan enables small businesses to carry out cash and accrual-based accounting. The paid plan allows growing businesses to leverage expert bookkeepers.

The bookkeeping app is free for Sunrise users. It makes bookkeeping more efficient for small businesses, by merging cashflow management, accounting, loan and credit information into a single, convenient platform.