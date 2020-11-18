4 in 25 Work from Home Employees Admit to Falling Asleep During Meeting

Four in twenty-five employees working from home admit they doze off during meetings, according to a survey by Best Mattress. The survey brings to light changes in sleeping patterns brought about in the era of COVID-19.

It was observed that respondents were slightly more likely to report negative impacts on the quality of their sleep than the quantity. With more and more people out of work or telecommuting during the pandemic many are going to bed late (49%).

Falling Asleep During Meetings Working from Home

As a result, 48% of those surveyed say they are starting their day late, and a third admit to taking naps.

Those experiencing poor sleep prior to the pandemic seem to be especially impacted the most. Other findings of the survey include:

21% say they have slept through their morning alarm

36% admit to resting more than working

60% of poor sleepers and 30% of good sleepers report experiencing pandemic related anxiety

66% of poor sleepers and 41% of good sleepers feel lonely

61% of poor sleepers and 29% of good sleepers experience depression

Impact of Sleep on Mental Health

Sleep and mental state go hand in hand. Poor or inadequate sleep can lead to irritability and stress, while healthy sleep can enhance well-being. Chronic insomnia may increase the risk of developing depression or anxiety. Understandably the unpredictable economic outlook and possibility of another wave of COVID can be the cause for sleeplessness.

More than half of the respondents (60%) say life was less enjoyable and reported they were “just holding on” until things get better. A further 50% say they are less optimistic about the future. And another 39% say handling the pandemic was getting harder each day.

People experiencing poor sleep are far more likely to feel disconnected, anxious, lonely, restless, and depressed. To improve sleep four methods seemed effective for the vast majority of respondents who tried them. They are following a bedtime routine, practicing mindfulness, adhering to a set bedtime, and exercising.