10 New Years Resolutions to Consider for Your Small Business in 2021

Small businesses have to constantly grow and change to keep up with the market. The new year is an opportunity to evaluate where you’ve been and create goals. Members of the online small business community have tons of ideas for improving in the new year. If you don’t currently have a 2021 resolution for your business, here are some options.

Examine Your Performance on Instagram

If you want to make an impact on Instagram in 2021, you need to know where you’re starting form. So how can you measure your performance so far? Mandy Patterson offers tips in this Sprout Social blog post.

Automate Your PPC Ad Campaigns

Want to save time in your business this year? If you still want to make an impact through advertising, there are aspects you can automate. In this post, Neil Patel outlines four tools you can use to help with this goal.

Implement Robust Cybersecurity Protocols

Every business should care about cybersecurity. If your company experiences a breach, it could lead to major losses. So protection is paramount. To implement robust protocols in 2021, outlines the tips in this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Itai Elizur.

Make Money on TikTok

Many entrepreneurs are already making use of TikTok for marketing. But you can actually use it as a revenue stream as well — if you’re willing to get creative. Adeyemi Adisa discussed the concept in this PlatterOfGold post. And members of the BizSugar community discussed further here.

Achieve Personal Goals While Running a Company

Running a successful business doesn’t mean you should push all of your personal goals to the side. If your goal is to enjoy the best of both worlds in the new year, you need to find balance. Ivan Widjaya explores the concept in this Noobpreneur post.

Create a Performance Dashboard for Your Content Team

To effectively manage your content, you need to get everyone on your team on the same page. But it’s not always easy if you have different locations or freelancers working remotely. That’s why a performance dashboard is so important. Ann Smarty examines the concept further in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Combat Fake Reviews Online

Online reviews can make a major impact on your business. But negative ones can do a ton of harm, especially when they’re fake. This is a growing problem for many businesses. So check out this Search Engine Watch post by Norman Rohr to learn how to combat them.

Make Remote Company Culture Work for You

Lots of companies were forced into a remote work model this year. And while many have reaped some benefits, company culture sometimes suffered. If you plan on continuing this model in 2021, read this Strella Social Media post by Rachel Strella. Then see what BizSugar members are saying here.

Learn About Growth Opportunities Through Venture Capital

Venture capital can give businesses access to significant resources. But you need to research the options before jumping in. If you want to grow your business quickly in 2021, learning about the concept may be a worthy goal. Learn more in this Small Biz Daily post by Brooke Chaplan.

Build a Strong Brand for Your Side Hustle

Lots of people are looking to start side hustles in the new year. Whether you’re already a business owner looking to diversify revenue or interested in starting something new, branding is key. In this Crowdspring post, Katie Lundin provides tips for creating a strong brand for your new side hustle.

