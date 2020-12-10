10 Tips to Help New Business Owners Get Off to a Solid Start

When you’re getting a new business off the ground, it can be tough to find what areas to focus on. From networking to branding, there are plenty of tasks that require your attention. Luckily, members of the online small business community have been there. So they have insights to share that can help those just starting out. See their top tips from this week below.

Use These Networking Strategies to Realize Big Dividends

Connecting with other professionals can give you a leg up in the business world. But not all networking activities are worth your time, especially as a new business owner. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling goes over some strategies that actually pay dividends.

Level the Playing Field with These Branding Insights

Minority owned businesses and founders of colors face unique challenges in the business world. But there are also opportunities to make these brands stand out. Branding can be a big part of this journey. Ross Kimbarovsky offers tips in this Crowdspring post.

Achieve Work Life Balance in a Remote World

Those starting up new businesses this year are often working remotely. This can make it tough to balance work and life. But Andrew Arkley shares tips in this BusinessLoad post. And members of the BizSugar community chimed in with their own thoughts here.

Reach Your New Year Goals with This Checklist

Setting goals is a must for business owners at any stage. But they’re especially important for helping new business owners find the right direction. The checklist in this Acuity post by Kai Moon may help in 2021.

Learn to Use Facebook Live Producer

Facebook is a cost effective tool for reaching a large audience. This makes it perfect for new business owners. And livestreams help you reach customers on a personal level. In this post, Ileane Smith details how to use Facebook Live Producer to really step up your content.

Leverage Influencers for Brand Growth

As a new business, you likely don’t have a large following of your own. But there are almost certainly influencers who are popular with your audience. Working with them can help you reach people more quickly. Alan Ridgell offers tips in this Pixel Productions post.

Learn About Google’s Small Business Advisors Program

There are plenty of tools out there aimed at helping small businesses succeed. Google provides a number of free or low cost options. It’s new Small Business Advisors program is one to note. Learn more in this Search Engine Land post by Greg Sterling.

Leverage TikTok for Business Success

TikTok is an emerging tool for marketers. So if you’re starting a new business this year, it may be on your list of platforms to leverage. In this BizSmallBiz post, Erik Emanuelli offers tips and tricks for TikTok users. And BizSugar members discussed the concept further here.

Start an Online Business in 24 Hours

Starting a new business is easier than it has ever been before. There are still many elements to consider. But online tools make it easy to get up and running quickly. In fact, you can do so in just 24 hours. Ivan Widjaya explains how in this Biz Penguin post.

Make the Google Algorithm Work for You

Google and other online tools have algorithms that impact what content people are likely to see online. As a new business owner, you can’t really change these algorithms. So you have to simply work within their confines. To make Google’s algorithm work for you, read this Content Marketing Institute post by Jodi Harris.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.