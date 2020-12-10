10 Tips to Help Small Businesses Adjust During the Holiday Season

This holiday season is unlike any other. So how should small businesses update their marketing and sales strategies? From content marketing to SEO, these tips from members of the online small business community can help.

Get More from the Content You’ve Already Written

During the holiday season, you may not have a ton of time to create extra content. But this doesn’t mean you should abandon this strategy altogether. Instead, you can save time by repurposing old content. Learn how in this Duct Tape Marketing post by John Jantsch.

Evolve Your Marketing with the Facebook Algorithm

Facebook is constantly changing its algorithm. This can sometimes cause small businesses to struggle to get their messages out. But some small adjustments may help. In this Social Media HQ post, Christian Zilles offers tips for evolving with the algorithm.

Utilize Video Business Cards

Paper business cards aren’t as impactful during a time with fewer trade shows and networking events. But there’s a new format that may help you bring in more business this holiday season. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald elaborates on video business cards. And BizSugar members shared their thoughts on the concept here.

Step Up Your Local SEO with This Checklist

The holiday season provides major opportunities for local businesses. Focusing on SEO can help you bring in more traffic, both online and off. So how can you get started with a new strategy? Check out this SEM Rush post by Luke Harsel for tips.

Stay Afloat This Christmas (and COVID) Season

This holiday season is unlike any other. And many small businesses are already suffering the effects of the current pandemic. To stay afloat through the upcoming season, follow the tips in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Support Small Businesses This Holiday Season

Supporting small businesses is a great way to keep more money in your local community. And as an entrepreneur, you know just how big of an impact a small business purchase can make. If you want people to support your company this holiday season, do the same for others. Gary Shouldis discusses in this 3Bug Media post.

Check Out These Emotionally Engaging Christmas Ads

Emotional ads can be especially impactful during the holidays. But some small businesses are unsure how to make the most of this strategy. So it may help to gather inspiration first. Here, Greg Jarboe of Search Engine Journal shares examples from other brands.

Measure the ROI of SEO and Content Marketing

SEO and content marketing can be effective all year long. But you need to measure the impact of these activities if you want to maximize the impact. This holiday season, track your ROI with these tips from Adam Steele of Funnel Overload. Then check out the discussion surrounding the post in the BizSugar community.

Leverage Digital Events

In-person events have largely been canceled this year during the pandemic. But many brands have pivoted to digital events instead. And it seems like this format may be here to stay. Kim Davis discusses the impact and offers tips in this Marketing Land post.

Keep Your Clients Engaged

Many businesses focus on bringing in new customers over the holidays. But you shouldn’t neglect your current ones. To keep them engaged, read the tips in this Bright Local post by Stephanie Newton.

