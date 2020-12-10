TechSmith Audiate Makes Audio Editing as Simple as Document Editing

TechSmith has announced the launch of its new audio recorder and editing solution Audiate. Quality audio and accompanying transcriptions coupled with great video are important as they not only make it easy for your viewers to understand what you are trying to convey but also enjoy the video too.

Audiate Audio Editing Tool

The standalone program helps users record voiceovers, edit and save recordings with no technical expertise required. It comes in handy for those working on transcriptions as well as voice-overs for their video production such as advertisements, podcasts, testimonials and more. According to TechSmith, Audiate offers all the bells and whistles for your audio editing and transcriptions.

What you can do with it?

Here’s a look at what you can do with the new tool, Audiate:

Record your voiceover

With Audiate you can record or even import your narration and it will then capture and automatically transcribe it.

Edit audio like text

The software helps users to transcribe audio or record audio and then edit the audio with text in a document.

The intuitive software recognizes hesitations and pauses like ‘uhms’ and ‘ahs’ in the voice recording and helps you identify where they occur.

It also helps users to make corrections such as fix hesitations, little pauses, move text around, and move audio around with the text. This helps to cut out interruptions, breaks and pauses in the audio to get a crisp and uninterrupted voiceover.

Additionally, you have the option to enhance the sound of your voice with effects. This includes noise reduction, adjusting volume levels and more. All these offer you a professional sound for your audio and accompanying transcription. This gives you the ability to easily sync with your video or graphics.

Save Recordings

Once you have tweaked your audio and transcriptions to your heart’s content, you can save the audio as a WAV file format. While the transcription is saved in an SRT file format to be exported to your video editor.

Pricing

Audiate is available for a monthly subscription of $29.99, while the annual subscription is $299.99. A free version is available for users who want to try Audiate before committing, this comes with a seven-day trial.