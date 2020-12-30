Best Baby Changing Station for the Wall

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Besides providing quality products and services businesses have to make sure they accommodate the needs of their customers. Equally important is how your business is viewed by the public. This goes hand in hand with how you invest in the comfort of your customers. One of the best ways to do this is to provide a clean environment and full bathroom amenities such as baby changing stations.

It means not only accommodating your clients but also their children and possibly your staff’s children. This is where baby changing stations come in to play. Especially for public restrooms in restaurants, businesses, and shops.

Whether you need to install a baby changing station in your customer’s restroom or for employees who bring children to work, find the best ones here.

Best Baby Changing Stations for the Wall

Koala Kare Horizontal Baby Changing Station

Top Pick: The body of this horizontal diaper changing station is made from injection-molded polypropylene. And the bed surface contains microban antimicrobial that helps in reducing odor-causing bacteria. It complies with ADA standards for accessible design and the 2009 ICC A117.1 standards.

It is 23.5 x 35.18 x 22 inches and weighs 27.5 pounds. The steel chassis and steel hinges offer greater resistance and wear, and it can support up to 200 pounds.

Koala Kare KB20000 Horizontal Baby Changing Station

Buy on Amazon

ECR4Kids Wall-Mounted Baby Changing Station

Runner Up: The ECR4Kids is made from antibacterial high-density polyethylene providing both strength and durability. Built to accommodate infants and toddlers of up to 3.5 years it has a concave shape and concave adjustable child-safety strap to keep kids comfortable and safe.

It is 35.5 x 19 x 4 inches and weighs around 21 pounds, with a weight capacity of 250 lbs. The space-saving design comes with a concealed pneumatic cylinder that ensures slow, safe, controlled opening and closing. It comes with two diaper bag/purse hooks that hold up to 25 lbs. each, two built-in sanitary paper liner dispensers and 500-count disposable liners.

ECR4Kids Wall-Mounted Baby Changing Station with 500 Disposable Liners

Buy on Amazon

Rubbermaid Commercial Horizontal Baby Changing Station

Best Value: The Rubbermaid baby changing table is made with polypropylene. It is designed to not absorb moisture and prevent the spread of germs with antimicrobial protection. And it meets the EN, ADA, and ASTM safety standards.

The changing station comes with easy-to-reach hooks, a built-in shelf and liner storage, and is available in horizontal and vertical orientations. It features a concealed pneumatic cylinder and oversized hinge and shock absorbers for one-handed opening. It is33.25 x 21.5 inches and weighs 19.75 lbs.

Rubbermaid Commercial Horizontal Baby Changing Station

Buy on Amazon

Alpine Industries Baby Changing Diaper Station

This is a fold-down diaper station made with antimicrobial coated polypropylene. It features dual liner holders to accommodate up to 100 film liners and it is outfitted with two side hooks, allowing users to hang a diaper bag and another item.

It is 19.68 x 34.25 x 20.31 inches, weighs 24 lbs., supports up to 220lbs, and meets ADA, FDA, and ASTM global safety standards.

Alpine Industries Wall Mounted Baby Changing Station – Horizontal Fold Down Diaper Changing Table

Buy on Amazon

Continental Baby Changing Station

Continental’s baby changing station features a contemporary, easy to clean, concave surface to comfortably accommodate infants with adjustable safety straps. Made with polyethylene that inhibits bacterial growth it comes with dual liner dispensers that can hold approximately 50 liners for protection. And pneumatic shocks enable one-hand opening and closing.

When open, the station measures x 34-1/4 x 18 inches (Height x Width x Depth) and it measures 4” (Depth) when closed. It weighs 16.2 lbs. and it can hold up to 250 lbs.

Continental 8252-H White Horizontal Baby Changing Station

Buy on Amazon

TCBunny Wall-Mounted Baby Changing Station

TCBunny is made from polypropylene with a horizontal changing station designed for infants and toddlers up to 3.5 years old. For added convenience, the unit comes with a built-in shelf and two accessory holders to keep all necessary items safely out of a child’s reach.

Furthermore, the one-hand open and close design allows for easy access to the changing platform, while the concealed pneumatic cylinder and hinge structure provide controlled, smooth opening and closing of the table. It is 33.25 x 21.5 x 4 inches, weighs 24.6 lbs., and meets ASTM, ADA, FDA, and EN safety standards.

TCBunny Wall-Mounted Baby Changing Station Horizontal Diaper Changing Table with Safety Straps White

Buy on Amazon

Modundry Fold Down Baby Changing Station

Modundry’s wall-mounted baby changing station comes with a smooth and comfortable concave surface and an adjustable safety strap to keep children safely in place. The 900 design helps save space and coupled with a concealed pneumatic cylinder ensures slow, safe, controlled opening and closing.

It is 32.76 x 23.15 x 5.43 inches, weighs 24 lbs., has weight capacity of 250 lbs, and has two diaper bag hooks that can hold up to 25 pounds.

Modundry Fold-Down Baby Changing Diaper Station – Horizontal Wall Mounted, Sturdy & Durable with Safety Straps for Commercial Bathrooms



Buy on Amazon

Important Features to Look Out for in Your Next Baby Changing Stations

Easy to Clean Options: Diaper changes can get messy. Look for units that are easy to clean and maintain. Look for materials that are waterproof, either plastic or silicone allowing you to easily wipe away messes.

Diaper changes can get messy. Look for units that are easy to clean and maintain. Look for materials that are waterproof, either plastic or silicone allowing you to easily wipe away messes. Storage: A good changing table not only affords comfort and privacy but also functionality. Look for those that allow you to hang your bag, storage for essential supplies and have safety straps or harnesses.

A good changing table not only affords comfort and privacy but also functionality. Look for those that allow you to hang your bag, storage for essential supplies and have safety straps or harnesses. Ease of Installation: Walls made from tiles, concrete or metal all have different mounting requirements. Look for changing tables that come with a full set of installation instructions. Also, beware of suppliers that do not offer mounting accessories.

Walls made from tiles, concrete or metal all have different mounting requirements. Look for changing tables that come with a full set of installation instructions. Also, beware of suppliers that do not offer mounting accessories. Mount type: You have the option of a mounted or countertop mounted stations. Wall-mounted changing tables are more common because these units are usually a little easier to fit into a space and come with additional features, such as storage compartments.

You have the option of a mounted or countertop mounted stations. Wall-mounted changing tables are more common because these units are usually a little easier to fit into a space and come with additional features, such as storage compartments. Dimensions : Depending on the available space you may opt for horizontal or vertical changing stations. Some units come in both positions, and which to choose very much depends on the dimensions and needs of the space you want it to go in.

: Depending on the available space you may opt for horizontal or vertical changing stations. Some units come in both positions, and which to choose very much depends on the dimensions and needs of the space you want it to go in. Material: The material should be one that is strong and sturdy, so parents do not have to worry about their baby rolling off of the table and getting injured. It can be either made from plastic or metal but make sure that there is sufficient cushioning for the toddlers’ comfort. It should have antibacterial components and can be easily washable. Also look for stations that are vandal proof.

The material should be one that is strong and sturdy, so parents do not have to worry about their baby rolling off of the table and getting injured. It can be either made from plastic or metal but make sure that there is sufficient cushioning for the toddlers’ comfort. It should have antibacterial components and can be easily washable. Also look for stations that are vandal proof. Price: Baby changing stations can cost as little as under $100 to as much as $2,000. Investing on quality for this product is advisable.

Safety and Space

There are quite a few types of baby changing units you can put in public locations, that come with a range of features. Before you start buying a changing station, consider these two very important factors, safety and space.

Safety

The safety of toddlers during diaper changes is of utmost importance. And the baby station you install must reflect that. Make sure that your changing station is as safe as possible. And it all starts by buying a strong baby station made with solid materials and has safety certifications on par with industry standards.

After you purchase it, the next safety measure you should take is proper installation. If you are not a handy person, have a professional install it for you. This will help you avoid many complications later.

Space

The first step is to see if your baby changing station you choose fits in your bathroom. Baby changing stations come in a variety of shapes and sizes and can range in complexity in terms of their design (vertical Vs. horizontal), do they fold down or not.

Your changing station will need to provide enough room in front for users to comfortably change their baby. Equally important is to locate your baby changing station in a place where it will not obstruct traffic, get in the way of or damage other washroom equipment.

Having a baby changing station is one more way to better serve the needs of your customers. If you are going to make the station available, buy the best one your budget allows so your customers feel secure with the most important thing in their life, their child.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: