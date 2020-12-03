Choose the Best Whiteboard Markers

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whiteboards are a common feature in offices. Businesses use them for planning, identifying and prioritizing tasks, a message board, and other ways to communicate. A good marker goes hand in hand with your whiteboard.

Some whiteboard markers can also write on materials made from glass, porcelain, or melamine. The ink of these markers is manufactured to wipe off surfaces smoothly and easily without leaving streaks.

Whiteboard markers are ideal for writing on whiteboards and today’ market offer several options to consider:

Best Whiteboard Markers

Expo Low Odor Dry Eraser Marker

Top Pick: This is a dry erase marker with a plastic plain grip for easy skip free writing. The chisel tip can be applied on non-porous surfaces such as porcelain, whiteboards and even glass. It can be easily erased by using a dry cloth or eraser. The pack comes with 17 different colors and are ideal for the classroom, home office or the workplace.

EXPO Low Odor Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, Assorted, 16 Count

Amazon Basics Dry Erase Whiteboard Marker

Runner Up: This dry erase marker has a DryGuard ink feature that can work even when left uncapped for up to two days. This low odor marker’s versatile chisel tip allows users to write in multiple line widths with a simple change of the angle.

AmazonBasics Dry Erase White Board Markers – Low Odor, Chisel Tip – 12 Pack, Assorted Colors



Quartet Dry Erase Marker

Best Value: The Quartet dry erase marker comes with a magnetic eraser cap for ease clean up. The marker set comes with different color options including black, red, blue, green, purple and yellow. It has a transparent ink indicator to let users see how much ink is left. The marker’s chisel tip helps to create bold and crisp lines with a non-toxic and low odor ink.

Quartet Dry Erase Markers, Whiteboard Markers, Fine Point, Mini, Magnetic, ReWritables

U Brands Low Odor Magnetic Double Ended Dry Erase Markers

U Brands low odor magnetic marker has a small magnet to help place it on the whiteboard. This marker comes with two colors on a single marker for a total of 12 different colors. In addition to the magnet the markers also have a built-in felt eraser. The ink is non-toxic and low odor, and it can be applied on melamine, painted steel, porcelain and glass.

U Brands Low Odor Magnetic Double Ended Dry Erase Markers With Erasers, Bullet Tip, Assorted Colors

Staedtler 2 mm Lumocolor Bullet Tip Whiteboard Marker

The Staedtler Lumocolor Whiteboard Marker is a low odor, non-toxic and quick-drying marker. Staedtler uses xylene and toluene-free ink with PP barrel and cap guarantee for long service life. You can leave it uncapped for days without drying and wipe the ink dry from whiteboards as well as glass and porcelain without leaving a trace. You get 8 markers with each set.

Staedtler 2 mm Lumocolor Bullet Tip Whiteboard Marker – Assorted Colours Pack of 8

BIC Intensity Advanced Dry Erase Marker

The BIC intensity advanced dry erase marker is a low odor whiteboard marker that provides smooth, consistent ink flow. The fine bullet tip provides precision and detail work. The ink erases easily and comes with an ink indicator to let you see how much ink is left in the marker. One pack contains 24 nontoxic colors which can be applied on glass, and most non-porous surfaces.

BIC Intensity Advanced Dry Erase Marker, Fine Bullet Tip, Assorted Colors, 12-Count



Arteza Glass Board Dry Erase Markers

Arteza makes a full range of art supplies, from canvas to paint. The markers come in a wide range of vibrant colors with fine or Japanese chisel tip for precision writing. You can also choose to get a magnetic cap with a felt eraser. They are safe and non-toxic and conform to the ASTM and EN71 regulations as well as AP certified.

Arteza Glass Board Dry Erase Markers Pack of 10 Bright Neon Colors with Low-Odor Ink

Features to Look for in Whiteboard Markers

Nontoxic and low odor: While shopping for Whiteboard markers you should make sure your read the fine print to see that there are no harmful, foul-smelling chemical solvents.

While shopping for Whiteboard markers you should make sure your read the fine print to see that there are no harmful, foul-smelling chemical solvents. Dry vs wet-erase markers: It is important to distinguish between wet-erase and dry erase markers. Wet erase ink markers can stay on a non-porous surface longer without smearing and you can erase it using either a wet cloth or a solvent. Dry erase is relatively semi-permanent and you can erase it using a dry cloth.

It is important to distinguish between wet-erase and dry erase markers. Wet erase ink markers can stay on a non-porous surface longer without smearing and you can erase it using either a wet cloth or a solvent. Dry erase is relatively semi-permanent and you can erase it using a dry cloth. Tip and ink: The market offers countless options for whiteboard markers. Some can write on surfaces such as porcelain, glass and other non-porous materials. Others have differently shaped tips giving you varying widths for different writing and drawing purposes.

The market offers countless options for whiteboard markers. Some can write on surfaces such as porcelain, glass and other non-porous materials. Others have differently shaped tips giving you varying widths for different writing and drawing purposes. Comfort: When looking for the best dry erase markers make sure you look for ones with an ergonomic shape. A good dry erase marker should be easy to grip. This ensures you can write comfortably for long periods of time.

When looking for the best dry erase markers make sure you look for ones with an ergonomic shape. A good dry erase marker should be easy to grip. This ensures you can write comfortably for long periods of time. Longevity: Whiteboard markers can be used a lot as such you will want a whiteboard marker that is slow to dry out. Some markers also come with an ink gauge to help you track your ink levels.

