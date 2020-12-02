If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

It is important to keep your businesses clean and tidy. As a business owner, you will need to make sure your office or shop is cleaned regularly and maintained to ensure your employees are happy, healthy, and productive. This will also help in making sure you leave a good first impression on your customers.

Whether you run a small business or large workshop, a mop bucket and wringer come in handy for everything from daily cleaning to doing away with surprise messes.

Commercial floor cleaning buckets help keep floors clean and safe. Unlike those for home use, these industrial-strength versions hold more water and come with strong wheels, so users can cover larger spaces with ease.

Our guide below will help you cover the best commercial mop and bucket options for your business.

Best Commercial Mop and Bucket

Rubbermaid Commercial Wavebrake Mopping System

Top Pick: This 21-pound commercial bucket has a 35-quart capacity and a rating of over 40,000 wringing cycles according to the company. It secures mops firmly and is also equipped with its own foot-operated built-in drain to easily get rid of the contents without lifting the bucket. The side press wrings mops with 18% less effort. A compact design (23.1 x 16 x 38.1 inches) and side press wrings mops with 18% less effort and also helps to reduce splashing by up to 18%.

Rubbermaid Commercial Wavebrake Mopping System Bucket and Side-Press Wringer Combo

Carlisle Commercial Mop Bucket

Runner Up: This 26-quart capacity commercial bucket is made with corrosion-resistant polyethylene and can withstand temperatures from -40F to 180F. Non-marking swivel casters make for easy cleaning and mobility. The buckets come in different colors to comply with a color-coded system for identifying specific cleaning areas.

Weighing 14.5 pounds this mop bucket has a 50,000-cycle side-press wringer. The compact design (18.11 x 14.57 x 16.5 inches) makes for easy storage and convenience for tight-fitting environments.

Carlisle Commercial Mop Bucket with Side Press Wringer, 26 Quart Capacity, Red



Amazon Basics Commercial Mop Bucket on Wheels

Best Value: The Amazon basics commercial mop bucket is made with Polypropylene and weighs 15.71 pounds. It has a 35-quart capacity and comes with a side-press wringer and a jaw mop holder.

This bucket comes with four rolling casters designed for easy and convenient mobility. With this bucket, you can simply snap the mop in place to keep it stable in the bucket while moving. The wringer works with fan mop holders which are designed to send water back down into the bucket with ease.

AmazonBasics Side Press Wringer Combo Commercial Mop Bucket on Wheels, 35 Quart, Yellow



Hero EZ-Lift Dual Cavity Commercial Mop Bucket

The dual cavity of this bucket includes a 36-quart dirty water side and a nine-gallon cleaning bucket. This will reduce cross-contamination while using less floor cleaner. The side press wringer is certified for more than 31,000 wringing cycles, ensuring years of operations.

The non-marking bayonet wheels with cast-metal leave no marks on the floor. And the wheel guards will protect the wheels for long-life.

Hero EZ-Lift Dual Cavity Commercial Mop Bucket with Wringer on Wheels, Includes Dirty Water Bucket

Rubbermaid Commercial HYGEN Press Wring Bucket

This flat mop bucket is for heavy commercial and industrial use. The no-touch wringing mechanism with a washboard surface removes dirt and debris from the mop pad before wringing. And the twists valve empties the dirty content without lifting for added hygiene.

The bucket is made with a smooth, non-porous surface to prevent bacterial growth and easy cleanup. And the non-marking casters won’t damage your floors.

Rubbermaid Commercial HYGEN Press Wring Bucket for Microfiber Flat Mops, Yellow

Simpli-Magic Commercial Mop Bucket

With a 50,000-cycle wringer, this mob bucket is designed to last. The bucket is made from corrosion-resistant polyethylene capable of handling temperatures from -40°F to 180°F. The compact design has a 26-quart capacity sitting on top of four non-marking swivel casters.

Simpli-Magic Commercial Mop Bucket with Side Press Wringer, 26 Quart, Yellow

Dryser Commercial Side Press Wringer

The spill-proof design of the Dryser mop bucket has a 33-quart capacity. This includes a rugged construction with anti-corrosive polyethylene web-molded body to keep its strength. The ergonomic wringer handle comes with premium steel and a spill-resistant side press for easy operation and minimal effort.

Dryser Commercial Side Press Wringer Combo Mop Bucket, 33 Quart, Yellow



How to choose your mop and bucket

An important feature to always look for while deciding to purchase a commercial cleaning bucket is to look for a strong, durable product that will last for years no matter which design you decide upon.

Size: The larger the cleaning mop bucket, the more cleaning solution there is to clean dirt and grime. Find a size that is easy for our employees to use and store.

The larger the cleaning mop bucket, the more cleaning solution there is to clean dirt and grime. Find a size that is easy for our employees to use and store. Mobility: It is important your cleaning bucket affords you good mobility. Make sure your bucket comes with non-marking swivel casters that will not damage your floors.

It is important your cleaning bucket affords you good mobility. Make sure your bucket comes with non-marking swivel casters that will not damage your floors. Dual compartment buckets: help to separate the dirty water from the cleaning solution. The design makes cleaning more efficient because you do not have to go back and forth to empty the dirty water.

help to separate the dirty water from the cleaning solution. The design makes cleaning more efficient because you do not have to go back and forth to empty the dirty water. Easy drain buckets: make the job easier for your staff. This means they will not have to lift a heavy and wet object that is potentially dangerous.

make the job easier for your staff. This means they will not have to lift a heavy and wet object that is potentially dangerous. Warranty: Like any workplace equipment it is important that your cleaning bucket supplier comes with a warranty. At the very least look for a solid return policy.

Cleaning

Mopping may seem like a simple chore, but it is important to use the right tools. This includes a good mop, bucket, wringer, and caution wet floor signs. With these tools, you can quickly and efficiently clean up your business. And it all starts with a good quality commercial mop and bucket.

