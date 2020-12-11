These Career Paths Had the Most Freelance Listings at FlexJobs Since March

The American workforce has witnessed a surge in freelancing during the pandemic. 36% of workers are now freelancing, a 2 million increase since 2019.

Certain professions lend their hand to freelancing more than others.

FlexJobs – Most Freelance Listings By Career in 2020

FlexJobs, home of hand-screened remote work, has identified the top careers with the most freelance job listings on its database since the start of the pandemic.

Computer and IT

Computer and IT jobs are the most in-demand skills companies require from freelancers. FlexJobs identified everything from computer repair to designing internet security jobs as having the highest listings on its database.

Accounting and Finance

Computing and IT was followed by accounting and finance. Freelancers that provide processing financial data, organizing records, preparing tax returns services and more, are especially in demand in the wake of the pandemic.

Administrative

Administrative assistants are also highly sought after. According to FlexJobs’ research, virtual admin assistants are the third most in demand category of freelance listing jobs. Admin assistants process and prepare communications, manage projects, support executives and assist clients, tasks which can all be carried out remotely.

Navigating Challenging Times With the Help of Freelancers

2020 has been an uncertain time for many businesses, insecurity that looks set to continue as we head into the New Year. Taking on freelancers can be an effective solution for companies to get the help they need without taking on full-time staff.

FlexJobs’ research is important to small businesses, as it shows how companies are strategically turning to freelancers during economic uncertainty. It maps out the professions that are proving especially relevant in the freelancing climate to help businesses navigate these testing times. FlexJobs shows which areas of the freelance workforce is most in demand within the business community.

As Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO at FlexJobs, comments: “Over the last several months, we’ve seen sustained growth in the number of freelance job postings in the FlexJobs database.

“Freelance workers can help tremendously during times when companies’ operating budgets may be impacted and future revenue seems uncertain. As everyone broadens their views of the workplace, we predict that freelance job opportunities will continue to be available and grow well into 2021,” Sutton added.

Other career paths that have had the most freelance listings at FlexJobs since March include project management, customer service and healthcare.

Hot of healthcare professionals’ heels as the most in-demand freelancing services are those with writing and editing skills. Educators and trainers who help businesses learn and master new concepts are also in hot demand on FlexJobs’ database. As are marketing professionals, who help businesses create and maintain successful marketing campaigns.

HR and Recruiting is the tenth top freelance career field, followed by bookkeeping and therapy. Graphic design, data entry and mortgage and real estate professionals were all identified as leading professionals that businesses are taking on as freelancers during these challenging times.

Freelancers Feeling Optimistic

With the freelance community thriving in the US, freelancers are feeling optimistic about their employment prospects for 2021. The 2020 annual FlexJobs survey asked 1,200 freelancers how they are feeling. 58% of freelancers reported feeling optimistic about their future, compared to just 20% who are feeling pessimistic.

FlexJobs’ findings show that making savvy moves like taking on freelancers can be a sensible approach to nurture business continuity during challenging times.