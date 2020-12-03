Beginning with the 2020 tax year, Form 1099-NEC will replace Form 1099-MISC box 7 for reporting non-employee compensation, which includes payments to ICs.

Be Clear on When to Use Form 1099-NEC

To put it simply, the new 1099-NEC performs the exact same function as 1099-MISC box 7. It captures payments of $600 or more to service providers that are either sole proprietors or members of a partnership. Depending on the needs of your business, you may have utilized any number of independent contractors, such as:

Graphic designers

Web developers

Cleaning professionals

Freelance writers

Landscapers

And other self-employed individuals

For these and other ICs, you must distribute the 1099-NEC to recipients by February 1, 2021 (since January 31 falls on a Sunday). This is also the date you must file these forms with the IRS – whether you are filing via paper or electronically.

What About Form 1099-MISC?

Because you’ll no longer use a 1099-MISC to report independent contractor payments, you may wonder if this form serves any purpose. The 1099-MISC remains, but in a different capacity. Generally speaking, you should file a Form 1099-MISC for anyone you paid at least $10 in royalties or $600 in rent, prizes and awards in the previous year.

Tips to Ease the Tax-Filing Process

To help you with your upcoming filing, consider these do’s and don’ts:

DO make sure you have a Form W-9 on file for each contractor before completing Form 1099-NEC.

verify that the taxpayer ID is correct for each independent contractor. DON’T use Form 1099-NEC to report personal payments.

use Form 1099-NEC to report personal payments. DON’T use Form 1099-NEC to report employee wages (use the W-2 instead).

Insight and Expert Online Filing

By Jaime Lizotte, Tax & HR Compliance Solutions Manager, ComplyRight