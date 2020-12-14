If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you want to keep all the working areas in your place of business clean, you need a heavy-duty vacuum cleaner. Residential or home vacuum cleaners are OK, but when you are using the vacuum several times a day, every day, you want a workhorse. Not only that, but you want it to last for years.

Heavy-duty commercial vacuums are designed to run for hours every day. They may not have the same aesthetic as the home vacuums, but they will not let you down when you need them most.

The seven heavy duty vacuum cleaners in this list will keep your business clean for years to come.

Best Heavy Duty Vacuum Cleaners for Business

Oreck Commercial, Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Top Pick: As reliability goes with vacuums, Oreck is an industry standard. This commercial vacuum has automatic floor adjustments, helping hand handles, and a powerful highspeed motor. The balanced brush roll and 6,5000 RPM sucks debris in its 12” cleaning path.

This Oreck also has a 40’ cord, Endurolife belt, and a 630 cubic inch “top fill” bag all in a unit that weighs less nine pounds.

Oreck Commercial, Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner, U2000RB1

Hoover Commercial Bagged Upright Vacuum

Runner Up: Hoover is know for its home vacuums, but it also has a reliable and proven commercial line. This model has 5-position height adjustments, cleaning accessory pack, commercial quality urethane wheels, 35’ cord, and non-marking furniture guard.

The motor uses Hoover’s patented WindTunnel technology with three air tunnels to lift and remove dirt. And if you want HEPA filtration, it is an option for this vacuum.

Hoover Commercial WindTunnel 13″ Bagged Upright Vacuum C1703900

Bissell BigGreen Commercial Industrial Vacuum Cleaner

Best Value: Another brand known for its home cleaners also makes commercial vacuums. This Bissell offers a 3-stage filtration system along with above floor cleaning, 30’ cord, and several tools. The extension wand is ideal for cleaning curtains, vents, and furniture. This 12-pound vacuum has a 13” cleaning path driven by a 10 Amp. Motor.

Bissell BigGreen Commercial PowerForce Bagged Lightweight, Upright, Industrial, Vacuum Cleaner

Sanitaire Tradition Upright Commercial Bagged Vacuum

If you are looking for a no-frills workhorse of a vacuum cleaner, this Sanitaire delivers. A large-capacity 18 quart shake out back, 30’ commercial-grade power cord, tool-free maintenance, and long-lasting motor life makes it a reliable tool.

Strong metal and polycarbonate parts keep it running for tough, everyday use environments.

Sanitaire Tradition Upright Commercial Bagged Vacuum



ProTeam ProForce Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner

ProTeam is known for its commercial vacuums, and this model has a dual-motor system to deliver power to the brush roller and suction motor. And when you are cleaning, the four Level Advanced Filtration with HEPA media filter improves Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).

This vacuum has a wide cleaning path at 15” along with multi-surface cleaning capability for wood, tiles and carpet. You also get a 10 Amp. 924-watt dual motor and five attachment with an on-board tool storage.

ProTeam ProForce 1500XP Bagged Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner with HEPA Media Filtration

Sanitaire SC3683B Commercial Canister Vacuum

Canister vacuums provide a different cleaning option, especially for businesses with small space. This Sanitaire model only weighs 10 pounds and comes with four tools to bare floors and hard surfaces. The attachments let you clean low/deep-pile carpet, area rugs, and bare floors. The crevice tool and metal wands let you reach vents, curtains, and tall furniture.

Sanitaire SC3683B Commercial Canister Vacuum, Red

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Although stick vacuums have limitations when it comes to cleaning for a long time, the Dyson delivers. This vacuum has twice the suction of other cordless vacuums and it has a run-time of up to 60 minutes. This is enough for most cleaning jobs in a business.

The cleaner head automatically changes suction and power to clean different floor types. It also comes with Dyson’s solid engineering and filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Blue

Important Features to Look Out for in Your Next Heavy Duty Vacuum

Power Source: You have the option of battery or power from the wall. They both have their pros and cons, but at the end of the day what works for you is the best vacuum. The ones with electric cord will run for a long time, but they are limited by the length of their cord. The battery powered vacuums can go anywhere, however the do not last as long.

: Whether the vacuum has a bag or a receptacle, the size will determine how long you can vacuum. Capacity also describes the width of the vacuum’s cleaning path. The wider it is the more and faster you can clean your space. Static Lift and Airflow: Vacuums with higher static lift can remove more dirt from the surface. And similarly, airflow which is measured as cubic feet per minute (CFM) moves the dirt it picks up through the hose and the tank. Airflow can range between 95 and 150 CFM.

Vacuums with higher static lift can remove more dirt from the surface. And similarly, airflow which is measured as cubic feet per minute (CFM) moves the dirt it picks up through the hose and the tank. Airflow can range between 95 and 150 CFM. Filtration System: A good filtration system, such HEPA, will catch the smallest dust particles.

A good filtration system, such HEPA, will catch the smallest dust particles. Weight: Take the weight of the vacuum into consideration, especially if you have to pick it up. Overtime a heavy vacuum can be a problem.

Take the weight of the vacuum into consideration, especially if you have to pick it up. Overtime a heavy vacuum can be a problem. Height: If the height of the front of the vacuum is high, it will prevent you from going underneath some furniture as well at tight spaces.

If the height of the front of the vacuum is high, it will prevent you from going underneath some furniture as well at tight spaces. Accessories: Get the vacuum with the most accessories or attachments. These tools come in handy when you least expect it.

Vacuum Cleaner Types

There are different types of heavy-duty vacuum cleaners. And again they have their pros and cons, depending greatly on how you plan to use it and of course your place of business.

Upright – The upright vacuum is the classic form factor most businesses rely on. It is easy to maneuver, has a strong motor (depending on the model0, large capacity, and it is reliable.

– The upright vacuum is the classic form factor most businesses rely on. It is easy to maneuver, has a strong motor (depending on the model0, large capacity, and it is reliable. Handheld/Canister – Unlike the upright vacuum, handheld or canister units have smaller capacity. However, where they lack in capacity they make up in portability. You can carry them almost anywhere depending on the size. They are available in light and heavy versions.

– Unlike the upright vacuum, handheld or canister units have smaller capacity. However, where they lack in capacity they make up in portability. You can carry them almost anywhere depending on the size. They are available in light and heavy versions. Backpack – Just like the handheld/canister types, the backpack is designed to be carried. Like the name implies, you carry it like a backpack while you clean the space.

– Just like the handheld/canister types, the backpack is designed to be carried. Like the name implies, you carry it like a backpack while you clean the space. Stick or Pole – These vacuum cleaners are available corded or cordless. They are ideal for cleaning up messes quickly without having to drag out a big vacuum. This however doesn’t mean they are not powerful.

Finding the best heavy-duty vacuum cleaner for business can be tiring. This is because of the sheer number of vacuums in the marketplace. This list will give you an idea of what is available so you can start making a more informed decision with your purchase.

