Finding the Best Business Podcasts From People You Respect

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, JJ Ramberg, former host of MSNBC’s “Your Business” and cofounder of Goodpods, discusses her new company’s social podcast app where you can find out what others are listening to. This includes social media influencers like Kim Kardashian, Malcolm Gladwell and Gwyneth Paltrow. She is also the founder of the new company, SearchKibble, the search engine where every time you do a search, you are feeding a shelter pet for free!

Interview with JJ Ramberg of Goodpods

JJ says that like most companies, Goodpods was founded from a question- “Why isn’t there an easy way to find out what podcasts your friends are listening to?” She notes that millions of podcasts are produced every day and listeners still go back to the same ones even though they are asking on social media what others are listening to. JJ hopes her new business will become a social network like an Instagram or Goodreads of podcasts.

JJ describes the mutual benefits of Goodpods; on the podcasters side, most people don’t have a lot of marketing money to get discovered by listeners and she wants to make it easy for friends to recommend your program (similar to buying anything online!). For the listener, JJ believes podcasts have become popular since it is a low commitment way to enter many different worlds like science and history. Goodpods allows you to find a friend or influencer who you trust in this area and see what they are listening to right now.

According to JJ, what differentiates the successful podcasts is they have great content, a likeable host and can be discovered easily.

