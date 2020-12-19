Starting a Business in 2021? Read These Expert Tips First

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Is your new year’s resolution to start a new business venture? If so, you’ll need insights from business experts to help the journey run smoothly. Members of the online small business community have tips for every aspect, from legal documents to marketing. Read on to prepare for your new business in 2021.

Gather These Legal Documents Before Starting a Small Business

Starting a small business isn’t just about coming up with an idea. There are legal considerations as well. In this CorpNet post, Nellie Akalp lays out ten legal documents you need to have before getting started.

Follow This Beginner’s Guide to Marketing Funnels

Marketing funnels help companies standardize parts of their sales and marketing processes. It’s an essential step for new businesses. But if you’re not already familiar with this concept, this guide from Michal Leszcynski of GetResponse may help.

Gain Quality Twitter Followers Each Day

If you’re going to use social media for your business, you need to start gathering followers. But it’s important to attract those who are actually relevant to your business. This post by David Leonhardt of THGM Blog includes tips to help you achieve this goal. And members of the BizSugar community shared thoughts here.

Take These Steps Before Investing in a Franchise

If you want to get a new business up and running quickly in 2021, a franchise may be the way to go. But there are multiple steps involved in the process. Joel Libava of The Franchise King shares a helpful checklist in this post.

Get Ideas for Your Online Business Name

Before you can launch a new business, you need a name. It should clearly explain your offerings while also helping you stand out from the competition. But what if you’re short on ideas. Ivan Widjaya offers tips in this Biz Epic post.

Follow These SEO Trends for 2021

SEO is constantly evolving through the years. So if you’re starting a business in 2021, it helps to know the relevant trends. This TopRank Marketing post by Lane Ellis goes over trends for B2B SEO. And the insights may be helpful for other companies as well.

Learn the Top Social Media Trends for 2021

Social media is especially effective for new businesses, since there’s no real cost to use it. But if you want to make the most of it, you need to understand the trends. If you’re not already a social media expert, listen to the advice in this Social Media Examiner post by Lisa D. Jenkins.

Get on Top of Finances for Your Blog

Blogging can be an effective strategy for new businesses. But the expenses can grow pretty quickly. Keep them under control with the tips in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members have to say.

Ask These Questions Before Working from Home

If you’re starting a business in 2021, there’s a good chance you’ll at least start out working from home. But not all companies and team members are well suited for remote work. To make sure yours is up to the challenge, ask the questions in this Process Street post by Oliver Peterson.

Garner Reviews That Matter to Your Potential Customers

As you work to gather new customers for your business in 2021, reviews can go a long way. But not all reviews are actually convincing. To make an impact, read the tips in this UpCity post by Jason Randall.

