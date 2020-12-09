Nextiva Says the Latest NextOS is Most Significant Product Launch To Date

Businesses looking to manage teams and customers in one place should pay attention. Nextiva’s latest updates to its NextOS platform corrals communication and collaboration apps using voice and video capabilities.

The company calls it their most significant product launch to date.

Small Business Trends contacted Yaniv Masjedi, Nextiva’s Chief Marketing Officer, to find out why.

“NextOS is a single powerful platform bringing all communications into one place and eliminating multiple, fragmented applications,” Masjedi says.

Nextiva NextOS 3.0

One of the first advantages is you can add third-party apps to the mix.

“The platform leverages Nextiva’s core communications capabilities including voice and video to solve the challenges our customers face,” he adds.

Masjedi explains those challenges.

“They regularly tell us some of their biggest pain points come from managing multiple applications,” he says. “This results in frustration for employees, and lost customer opportunities through missed communication and lost insights.”

He goes on to say the existing tools are too expensive and complicated.

That leads to the NextOS platform. It has a three-pronged approach including connected communications, streamlined sales and service, intelligence and automation.

“We’re transitioning from a suite of integrated products to a single platform connecting all communication in one place. Customers will be able to grow with Nextiva by adding users, products, and integrations as needed. All while maintaining customer data and driving intelligence and automation. “

Here’s the nuts and bolts of the 3 components making up the launch.

New Features

New features make it easy for small businesses to get up and running. There is a self-sign up and self-set up.

“These are items that customers asked for and we’re excited to deliver them,” Masjedi says.

A New Platform

The NextOS platform marries communications and business applications that make full use of intelligence and automation. It’s a big pivot. Masjedi explains:

“This launch completes Nextiva’s transition to a platform company.”

New Packages

There are four new packages in the NextOS platform. Each one has been carefully designed to help small business at various stages of their growth.

The Essential Package focuses on reliable communication tools including mobility features so teams can collaborate from anywhere. One of the big advantages here is the easy to configure set up tools. Be up and running in seconds.

focuses on reliable communication tools including mobility features so teams can collaborate from anywhere. One of the big advantages here is the easy to configure set up tools. Be up and running in seconds. The Professional Package allows SMB’s to manage team and customer conversations in one location. There are videoconferencing and screen sharing options.

Next up are enterprise grade communication options with the Enterprise Package. This suite boasts advanced reporting and analytics.

More Effectively

“Collaborate more effectively with voice and video call recording,” Masjedi says. “Integrate with the tools you love like Salesforce, Office 365, GSuite, and many others.”

Like the name suggests, The Ultimate Package brings everything together. Here , businesses get the communication and collaboration features of the Enterprise package. And some added tools to manage your customer conversations in one location.

“Build stronger connections by automating personalized messages and know which customers need quick attention with our Customer Experience Score. You can even get an idea of how you can serve them better with our survey tool,” Masjedi says.

Key Ways

There are a few key ways the NextOS platform separates itself from the competition. First, businesses can sign up online and get moving with the new platform faster. Then, you can select a phone number and record a voicemail greeting to set up a call flow in just a few minutes.

All good news for SMBs looking to get a jump in their markets. Masjedi points to a path for these enterprises.

“Small businesses may especially benefit from the Essential Package,” he says. “It delivers the basic features all companies need to stay connected with their customers.”

Interested? Getting involved with the NextOS platform is easy.

“We’re happy to help businesses of all sizes. Just check out nextiva.com. You can sign up, create an account and have your business phone number working in just a few minutes.”