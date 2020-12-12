Small Business Data Privacy in Focus at Upcoming Webinar

Privacy in the digital world is an issue every small business with a digital presence has to deal with. And with consumers now more sophisticated about the issue, business owners have to be more careful about how they use customer data. This is what an upcoming discussion on data privacy will address.
FACEBOOK LIVE: The Value of Data Privacy, is going to answer the question, Is potential revenue worth sending your customer’s data to be tracked and used by 3rd parties?
As big tech companies look for this data, it is a question business owners have to answer. And is the money worth the trust of your customers in the long run?
Join host Brent Leary along with Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends, Zoho Chief Evangelist Raju Vegesna, and Jesús Hoyos, CX analyst and principal consultant of CX2 Advisory on December 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST on Facebook Live and LinkedInLive.
Click on the red button to set a remind and join the conversation.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
FACEBOOK LIVE: The Value of Data Privacy
December 15, 2020, Online
Is potential revenue worth sending your customer’s data to be tracked and used by 3rd parties? Join us for a discussion about the surprising results of a new survey on customer data privacy and how companies view the importance of protecting it vs letting it be exposed to help drive business. This Livestream conversation is being brought to you by Small Business Trends and Zoho. Visit the event page to set a reminder!
WEBINAR: The Sh*t’s Hit the Fan – NOW WHAT? 99 Recession Proof Tips for Small Business
January 14, 2021, Online
The business world as we know it appears to have been turned upside down overnight by Covid-19. Perhaps there has never been another time when the economy has changed so radically so fast. How do you – as a small business owner – navigate this new world? In her new book, Rhonda Abrams, a recognized small business expert, shares specific do-it-now strategies for how your small business can survive – even thrive – in this Covid-19 world.
Women in Cloud Summit 2021
January 28, 2021, Online
The Women in Cloud Summit is a three-day, life-changing event for women tech entrepreneurs, corporate and community leaders, policymakers, and allies from around the globe. Women are key drivers of economic growth, and the Summit strives to change the industry narrative by creating economic access for women in the cloud economy. Summit attendees will hear from inspirational speakers, connect and communicate with industry leaders and experts, and network with other community members and entrepreneurs. Join us virtually from January 28-30, 2021.
WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?
April 28, 2021, Online
Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.
WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate
July 28, 2021, Online
Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.
WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business
October 20, 2021, Online
Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.
