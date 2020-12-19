Event post – December 18, 2020

The Women in Cloud Summit 2021 is going to bring together 150+ speakers, 12 categories, and 8 special events in 3 days. This virtual summit will offer timely insights about the invaluable need for technology at a time of economic uncertainty and operational norms.
From mentorship to executive roundtables, connecting with leading technology experts, technical support, business skills, youth entrepreneurship, and much more you will have access to actionable resources you can use now.
Founded on the idea to help small business entrepreneurs develop and grow with technological transformation in the state of Washington, Women In Cloud celebrates women in the tech world. The summit will bring individuals and organizations in partnership with policymakers from around the world to create economic access for women in the cloud economy.
Click the red button and register to attend the summit virtually from January 28-30, 2021.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
WEBINAR: The Sh*t’s Hit the Fan – NOW WHAT? 99 Recession Proof Tips for Small Business
January 14, 2021, Online
The business world as we know it appears to have been turned upside down overnight by Covid-19. Perhaps there has never been another time when the economy has changed so radically so fast. How do you – as a small business owner – navigate this new world? In her new book, Rhonda Abrams, a recognized small business expert, shares specific do-it-now strategies for how your small business can survive – even thrive – in this Covid-19 world.
Women in Cloud Summit 2021
January 28, 2021, Online
The Women in Cloud Summit is a three-day, life-changing event for women tech entrepreneurs, corporate and community leaders, policymakers, and allies from around the globe. Women are key drivers of economic growth, and the Summit strives to change the industry narrative by creating economic access for women in the cloud economy. Summit attendees will hear from inspirational speakers, connect and communicate with industry leaders and experts, and network with other community members and entrepreneurs. Join us virtually from January 28-30, 2021.
WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?
April 28, 2021, Online
Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.
WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate
July 28, 2021, Online
Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.
WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business
October 20, 2021, Online
Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.
More Contests
