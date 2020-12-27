Upcoming Webinar Prepares Small Businesses for When It Hits the Fan

The year 2020 has nearly come to an end. Time to let out a big “HALLELUJAH” if you’re a small business owner. But of course, the challenges that were presented to many of us this year aren’t going away, at least not any time soon.

And you never know when the next challenge might present itself. So, if anything, it’s time to get prepared for what may come next. It’s time to recession-proof your small business.

An upcoming webinar hosted by 3 prominent small business leaders aims to do just that.

On January 14, Small Business Trends publisher and CEO Anita Campbell along with DIY Marketers publisher Ivana Taylor join serial entrepreneur Rhonda Abrams for the webinar, The Sh*t’s Hit the Fan – NOW WHAT? 99 Recession Proof Tips for Small Business. The event is based on the book of the same title authored by Abrams.

During this online event, you’ll hear actual steps to take to get your small business ready for whatever might get thrown its way. It’s an event you literally can’t afford to miss. Get ready by registering using the link below.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Check out these other small business events …

Women in Cloud Summit 2021

January 28, 2021, Online

The Women in Cloud Summit is a three-day, life-changing event for women tech entrepreneurs, corporate and community leaders, policymakers, and allies from around the globe. Women are key drivers of economic growth, and the Summit strives to change the industry narrative by creating economic access for women in the cloud economy. Summit attendees will hear from inspirational speakers, connect and communicate with industry leaders and experts, and network with other community members and entrepreneurs. Join us virtually from January 28-30, 2021.

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

April 28, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

