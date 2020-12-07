Soundstripe and Waymark Partner to Offer Creators Unlimited Music Access and Licenses

As more businesses and consumers get online, content is becoming increasingly more important. A new partnership between Soundstripe and Waymark is going to offer creators unlimited music access and licenses.

Whether it is music or video, quality content is essential to communicate with your audience more effectively. This partnership brings Soundstripe’s Enterprise API for unlimited access to world-class music composed by multi-Platinum and Grammy-winning producers with Waymark.

Soundstripe and Waymark Partnership

For its part, Waymark brings its instant video technology that allows anyone to create quality videos in minutes. For small businesses, it means creating custom, TV-ready commercials, and digital video ads fast and easy. Whether you want to create an ad for your business or add video commercials to your advertising company, they are both affordable options. And this is what the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Soundstripe, Travis Terrell points out in the emailed press release.

Terrell says, “Whether they know it or not, every business owner is a creator, bringing new products and services into the world. They may not be video-editing geniuses, but now they don’t have to be to create quality advertising with fantastic music. That’s how we ‘Keep Creators Creating.”

The Partnership

With this partnership, Waymark can now offer its customers unlimited access and licenses to Soundstripe’s catalog. With the Soundstripe API, Waymark customers will have intuitive search capabilities built around Waymark’s custom UI and product needs. Furthermore, they can edit and trim every track to suit any business use, have total control over the music customers use, and programmatic Content ID protection to prevent copyright claims.

Simply put, once Waymark customers use the music from Soundstripe, they will not have to worry about copyright disputes. A big issue for businesses of all sizes that are now creating online content.

Access to Video

Smartphones and fast mobile networks have made video accessible anytime. And this is resulting in people consuming more video, which highlights why video marketing is so crucial to your business.

Globally, the average person is set to spend 100 minutes watching online videos every day in 2021. When it comes to marketers, 88% of them say video marketing delivers a positive Return on Investments (ROI). Equally significant, 92% of marketers say video is an important part of a marketing strategy.