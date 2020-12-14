Square Appointments Now Available to Square Register Users

Square has announced the inclusion of Square Appointments on Square Register, a point-of-sale solution specifically built for beauty and wellness sellers.

Square Appointments integration will help sellers to book and confirm appointments, manage inventory, accept payments, and check out customers offering a front desk experience.

Square Appointments Available on Square Register

The calendar’s intuitive design helps users organize their day at a glance — putting client information and point of sale capability at their fingertips. The Square Appointments app is also available on iPhones and iPads running on the most recent version of iOS.

Users can review each requested appointment from their clients before accepting, or automatically accept all appointments when they are requested.

Features of Square Appointments:

Allows users to view availability and scheduling for up to 20 staff members at a time from a single screen, perfect for multi-staff businesses.

Provides a more distant checkout experience with a separate seller-facing and detachable buyer-facing display for safe customer transactions that promote contactless payment methods.

Businesses with multiple locations can create separate profiles to help organize staff and booking information per location.

Users can bulk import their customer list and inventory list to quickly get up and running with Square Appointments.

Users can use Square Dashboard to create services from the service library in the items section and can also set price and duration as well.

Appointments and Checkout Made Easy

Users can view and edit client information, view their appointment history, or book an appointment from the app navigation bar by taping on Clients. They also have the option to phone, text message, or email to contact clients. For added privacy staff members will only see their own clients.

With Square Appointments, users can process payments for an appointment, by simply clicking ‘Checkout’ on the booked appointment to navigate to the point-of-sale section of the app. Processing payments through a booked appointment will automatically associate services, staff, and client information with the sale. Processed transactions can be viewed through the Square account by searching for a receipt number or card to locate a transaction to issue a refund

Furthermore, Square Appointments offers reporting tools, such as sales and deposit summaries and can be filtered by date, device, or employee. Square Appointments comes free for individuals. However, for those who have employees, Square Appointments costs $50 per month for two to five employees and $90 per month for six to ten employees.