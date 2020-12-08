If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

No matter how much space you have, it seems like you can never have enough. That is why storage racks and shelving are so handy. They maximize the space you have and get rid of clutter while creating a storing system for your business.

Whether you have a back office in need of organization, a shop floor, a warehouse, or even your garage, the right rack and shelving unit can work wonders. Not only do they organize your space, but they also make it safer. Having items strewn all over the floor without being retrieved is an accident waiting to happen.

Here are some different types of racks and shelving units to give you an idea of what you can install in your place of business or home office.

Best Storage Racks and Shelving

Yaheetech 5-Shelf Units Storage Rack

Top Pick: This is a modular five-tier boltless adjustable storage shelf you can keep adding pieces to when you need more space. It comes with sturdy 0.3-inch MDF boards and boltless assembly construction with maximum loads of 330 lbs. per shelf. You do not need any bolts, screws, or nuts to put it together, just a rubber mallet.

Yaheetech 5-Shelf Units Storage Rack Corner Shelf Organization Utility Rack Multipurpose Shelf

DEWALT 4-Foot Tall, 3 Shelf Steel Wire Deck Rack

Runner Up: The DEWALT industrial storage rack comes from a leading manufacturer of power tools. And as such, it is designed to be tough. The shelf comes with three industrial metal wire decks capable of supporting 1,500 lbs. each for a total of 4,500 lbs. Powder-coated steel uprights have five support straps to always keep the shelf upright. Additional support includes pins to secure the crossbeams in place as well as a wall-mounting anchor bracket to prevent tipping.

You can stack another unit on top and adjust each shelf to hold items of different sizes. Additionally, DEWALT also provides drawer and pegboard accessory kits for the storage rack.

DEWALT 4-Foot Tall, 3 Shelf Steel Wire Deck Industrial Storage Rack, Adjustable

AmazonBasics 5-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit

Best Value: If you are looking for a sturdy shelf delivering great value, the AmazonBasics unit will do the job. This is a heavy-duty storage shelving unit capable of holding 350 lbs. per shelf for a total max load weight of 1,750 lbs.

The unit is made with durable steel construction and a black-coated chrome finish. You can adjust the wire shelves in one-inch increments without any tools. This includes the adjustable leveling feet.

AmazonBasics 5-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit, Steel Organizer Wire Rack,

Original Black & Yellow 4-Tier Storage Shelving Unit

If you are looking for a different shelving material, the Black & Yellow unit is a possible solution. Made in the U.S.A., this heavy-duty unit is engineered with fully sustainable recycled material. This makes it ideal even for outdoor storage.

The four ventilated shelves can hold 200 lbs. each and you can interlock multiple units together to increase your storage capacity. The reinforced plastic is mold and mildew resistant, so it will have a long life indoors or out.

Original Black & Yellow 4-Tier Storage Shelving Unit, Indoor/Outdoor

Dewalt 3-Piece Wall Mount Cantilever Rack

If you are looking for an easy access storage shelving/storage option, the wall mount cantilever rack system is a great option. The DEWALT 3-piece solution offers multi-depth storage supporting a total of 273 lbs. The set includes 6-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch durable steel cantilever arms with industrial-grade powder coating.

You can mount the 36-inch tall rails to the studs on bare or finished walls.

Dewalt 3-Piece Wall Mount Cantilever Rack for Workshop Shelving/Storage, Multi-Depth Storage,

SafeRacks NSF Certified Commercial Grade Adjustable Rack

The National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certification for this shelve means you can store foods and medication on it. The double truss zinc plated steel support for each shelf can hold up to 350 lbs., and with a 24” deep and 60” size, you have a lot of space. And if you need more height, you can adjust the shelf for more space.

The hi-capacity 4-inch diameter wheels let you maneuver the shelve so you can position it easily in a commercial kitchen, office, or garage.

SafeRacks NSF Certified Commercial Grade Adjustable 4-Tier Steel Wire Shelving Rack with 4″ Wheels

Seville Classics Commercial 8-Tier 24-Bin Rack Storage System

If you need to maximize your storage space even more a bin rack storage system is the way to go. The Seville Classics commercial 8-tier ultra-zinc NSF certified shelve has 24 durable sliding bins (12 medium, 6 large, and 6 XL). The UltraZinc protection ensures corrosion resistance and easy cleaning for a range of storage scenarios, from food to medication. Each shelve can hold up to 150 lbs. in the different bins.

Seville offers a limited 10-year warranty.

Seville Classics Commercial 8-Tier UltraZinc/Blue NSF 24-Bin Rack Storage System

Features to Look for in Storage Racks and Shelving

Display or storage: needs will determine the structural make-up of the shelf as well as the material. From glass to steel, plastic, and wood, you have many options.

needs will determine the structural make-up of the shelf as well as the material. From glass to steel, plastic, and wood, you have many options. Strength: How strong do the shelves have to be? If you are a clothing store looking for shelves on your shop floor, you won’t need the same strength shelves as a warehouse with heavy boxes. Make sure to always get shelves capable of handling more load.

How strong do the shelves have to be? If you are a clothing store looking for shelves on your shop floor, you won’t need the same strength shelves as a warehouse with heavy boxes. Make sure to always get shelves capable of handling more load. Support : The floor and wall are going to support the load of your shelving unit. So, find out the structural integrity of both before you start adding weight.

: The floor and wall are going to support the load of your shelving unit. So, find out the structural integrity of both before you start adding weight. Adjustable shelves: Give you the flexibility to store items of different sizes. When choosing this type of shelve you need to make sure they have solid welded metal brackets to support the weight.

Give you the flexibility to store items of different sizes. When choosing this type of shelve you need to make sure they have solid welded metal brackets to support the weight. Installation/mount type: The strength and support of the shelf are going to depend on the installation. Have a professional install it to ensure the integrity of the structure. This is especially important for multi-rack, stackable units.

Mount Type

There are several ways to mount your shelving. And again, this will depend on where and how you are going to be using it.

Wall-mounted shelves – For wall-mounted shelves, you need to fasten them into the vertical structure beams or studs of the building. Next, you place metal brackets at the standard intervals the studs are located. You then attach the shelf to the bracket for added stability and strength.

Freestanding shelves – With freestanding units, you have the flexibility to place them wherever you have available space. The one drawback is they take up more space.

Ceiling-mounted shelves – This type of shelf is mostly used in home garages. However, they can also be installed in storage rooms or even shop floors of your businesses. If you are not handy, have a professional install these shelves. Because they are overhead, proper installation is a must.

The key to buying the best storage racks and shelving units is investing in the highest quality you can afford. This is because they last for many years and in the long run they are safer.

