Vitality Beyond 50 Targets a Specific Niche in the Wellness Industry

People’s health needs can change with age. But many wellness brands today focus mainly on young adults. Luckily, Vitality Beyond 50 is there to provide guidance specifically geared toward women in a different age group. Read more about the company below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides nutritional guidance for women over 50.

Founder Kristine Bahr told Small Business Trends, “I am an Integrative Functional Medicine nutritionist. I help women over 50 regain their energy and vitality with a personalized treatment plan including nutritional services and supplements.”

Business Niche

Bringing scientific testing and experience to clients.

Bahr says, “I have 20 years of experience as an Integrative Functional Medicine Nutritionist. I do scientific testing to determine the root cause of any illness.”

How the Business Got Started

By niching down another venture.

Bahr explains, “Vitality Beyond 50 is an offshoot of my present business, Cutting Edge Wellness.”

Biggest Win

Seeing results with clients.

Bahr says, “In my business history, I have helped thousands of clients, all ages achieve optimal health.”

She adds, “The best gifts I have received are women having babies after being they were infertile. It is a joy to my heart.”

Biggest Risk

Setting up in a new area.

Bahr says, “The biggest risk is when I moved from the Berkshires to Boston. I had to develop my business in a new location.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Exploring new areas and continuing to serve clients, just in new ways.

Bahr explains, “I would travel more (excluding COVID restrictions) and write a book.”

Favorite Quote

“It is a time of Great Awakening. A time for waking up to who you are, not who others think you are.” Abraham Hicks

