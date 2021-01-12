12 Uncommon Yet Effective Places You Should Post Job Listings

When posting a job listing, businesses generally have their go-to, established platforms that they know are frequented by potential candidates. Sometimes, however, a company needs to think outside the box when sourcing talent. Occasionally, the least obvious places to post vacancies may result in the most remarkable outpouring of candidates. That’s why these 12 entrepreneurs from Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) reflect on the following question:

“What’s one unusual or uncommon platform you have used to post a job listing, and why was it so effective?”

Here’s what YEC community members had to say.

1. AngelList

“AngelList is the most underrated platform for hiring top startup talent or getting hired by startups if that’s what you’re interested in. It works because it’s quite niche and focused exclusively around startups, so the right companies seeking startup talent know to look there, and as a potential employee, that makes it a good place for you to look too.” ~ Andy Karuza, LitPic

2. twago

“Twago is one I’ve used. It has been very effective because it has allowed me to meet several freelancers in different areas whose proposals can at some point contribute to the growth of my company and who can help improve the management of the work system in the organization.” ~ Kevin Leyes, Leyes Media

3. Your Company Blog

“A pretty simple approach that I’ve seen used is creating a blog post or adding a line at the bottom of a post telling readers that you’re hiring. Visitors to your site and people from your email list will get this information and interested persons will apply or they might suggest the job to their friends and family.” ~ Blair Williams, MemberPress

4. Reddit Forums

“I haven’t used this method personally, but I’ve seen recruiters and employers use Reddit forums to post job listings and hire candidates. Forum websites can be useful tools for hiring open positions at your company as you can find creative matches you otherwise wouldn’t have access to.” ~ Jared Atchison, WPForms

5. Slack Communities

“Slack communities are a great place to promote roles and recruit. There are open communities that you can request to join for all types of groups, roles and industries. Most of these Slack communities have a dedicated channel for companies to post roles and allow for members to share they’re on the market.” ~ Diana Yuan, Indico Data Solutions

6. Mediabistro

“Mediabistro is a rather uncommon platform to post job listings, although it’s pretty much relegated to media positions. That said, it’s helpful because you’ll usually only see candidates applying with specific and relevant experience related to your available positions in that realm.” ~ Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance

7. Meetup.com Group Message Boards

“Meetup.com group message boards are effective because we built a local community of digital marketing professionals in Miami through events prior to Covid. As the job market shifts, contributors are able to network and reach out to seek opportunities with our agency. We have already interacted with them online and sometimes in person, so we have a sense of how they would fit in our organization.” ~ Matthew Capala, Alphametic

8. Your Team’s Personal Twitter Accounts

“Almost all of our recent hires (whether full time or contract) have been sourced through the personal Twitter accounts of our current team. What makes Twitter great is that you can reach more than just your followers using related hashtags, and likes or retweets by followers can further amplify the message.” ~ James Simpson, GoldFire Studios

9. LinkedIn Headlines

“One way we’ve seen applications come in is through LinkedIn, and it’s not because of specific job postings. Our team members add information in their headlines or create posts about jobs at our workplace. We then get responses from them and direct them to apply through our website’s job portal.” ~ Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

10. Facebook Jobs

“I’d recommend the Facebook Jobs market. It’s not commonly used, but it gets incredible distribution and reach right now. It seems like they have dialed up the algorithm to help job seekers and maybe make some recruitment gains on LinkedIn. Although the platform is still not the best experience for this function, the extra reach is worth it and you do get good applicants.” ~ Nicole Munoz, Nicole Munoz Consulting, Inc.

11. Private Website Job Listing Pages

“Private website job listing pages are still very effective. Though you will reach fewer people, they will likely be more qualified and relevant. Such forums are often found on niche-specific job sites and forums that focus on freelancers, bloggers, content writers and more. To find such resources, visit Google and search for ‘job board’ with your niche focus.” ~ Zac Johnson, Blogger

12. Alumni Group Pages or Recruiting Boards

“Lean on alumni group pages or college campus recruiting boards. If you are looking to hire talent from a local area or a university with a specific department with high regard, this is a great way to narrow your search. Oftentimes, alumni are immediately more indebted to you and your professional relationships will already be based on a commonality.” ~ Matthew Podolsky, Florida Law Advisers, P.A.