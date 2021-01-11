If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Antivirus protection or malware protection is essential for any business with a digital presence. As hackers get more sophisticated, protecting your endpoints with the best available solution in the market is a must and a worthwhile investment.

Because without this protection, the entirety of your digital assets can be compromised. From stealing your sensitive data and that of your customers to paralyzing your operations, nothing is off the table when it comes to hackers. For this reason, you have to deploy the best security tools to protect your investment.

The most effective way you can thwart these attempts is to use the best antivirus/malware protection, have a strong security protocol, strong governance on these protocols, and staying ever vigilant. The antivirus solutions on this list will help you make a more informed decision about which solution is best suited for your business.

Best Antivirus Protection for Your Business

Bitdefender GravityZone Advanced Business Security

Top Pick: Bitdefender consistently ranks as the top security solution. GravityZone delivers next-gen endpoint protection for businesses with comprehensive security for all types of infrastructures including physical and virtual desktops as well as servers.

Using machine learning, behavioral analysis, advanced anti-exploit, continuous monitoring of running processes and risk assessment capabilities it guards against all threats and attack vectors. The endpoint protection includes risk analytics and hardening, prevention, detection and response, and reporting and integration. And you get all this protection and more under one console for everything.

Bitdefender GravityZone Advanced Business Security



Buy on Amazon

Kaspersky Small Office Security

Runner Up: Kaspersky is known for its ease of use, and it is no different for the business version. While you are running your business, it will provide advance ransomware protection, file encryption and backup, and secure your personal smartphones and tablets. It also has built-in vulnerability scanning to ensure the business apps you use are safe from attacks.

When you access shopping or banking websites, the Kaspersky Safe Money technology checks to ensure the website is secure and the site is genuine before opening it in a special, protected mode.

Kaspersky Small Office Security 8 Standard Windows/Mac/Android/Windows Server



Buy on Amazon

Trend Micro Worry Free Business Security Services

Best Value: Trend Micro is a market leader in hybrid cloud security, network defense, small business security, and endpoint security. Established in 1988 it is one of the oldest companies in the security segment.

The company provides the broadest range of threat protection with a cloud-based enterprise-grade solution for your business. This all-in-one cloud platform provides endpoint, web security, and email protection in one bundle with automatic updates, zero maintenance, and 24×7 support. The threat protection for your employees extends to any device, anytime, and anywhere with techniques to eliminate security gaps in any activity and on any endpoint.

Trend Micro Worry Free Business Security Services

Buy on Amazon

McAfee Small Business Security

The multi-device protection from McAfee extends to your PCs, smartphones, and tablets. The company leverages the threat intelligence of 125 million customers to deliver enterprise grade protection for your business.

McAfee will protect your business from malware, ransomware, spyware, phishing, spam, and even unwanted programs. And you can remotely manage all your devices from a central dashboard no matter where your employees are. And if you need to add more employees as your business grows, the company has flexible licensing to simplify the process.

McAfee Small Business Security 5 Device

Buy on Amazon

AVG Internet Security Business Edition

The AVG business edition solution is loaded with tools to protect your devices and your employees. In addition to removing malware and viruses, it has some key features that are noteworthy. This includes file server security to keep them safe and private and a file shredder which deletes files securely to help prevent unintended recovery.

Another important function is CyberCapture. This is a feature that sends an unrecognized file to AVG’s Threat Labs to be checked in real-time. There is also a link scanner, identity protection, firewall, email protection, online shield, and more.

AVG Internet Security Business Edition Antivirus protection for PCs, emails, servers & network

Buy on Amazon

Malwarebytes Premium 4.0

Malwarebytes is one of the leading solutions for malware protection. You can use it in tandem with other security solutions to fortify your business even more. The company is known for its fast real-time protection, detection, and removal of viruses, spyware, and malware infections.

Another great feature of Malwarebytes is its ability to block online scams, infected sites, phishing scams, and malicious links. It also identifies sites that are suspect before it opens it and it does all this while using less of your computing resources. According to the company, it now uses 50% less CPU resources when it is scanning.

Malwarebytes Premium 4.0 Latest Version, 12 Months, 10 Devices

Buy on Amazon

BullGuard Small Office Security

BullGuard’s technology uses multiple scan engines and combines them for real-time and on-demand scanning of your devices. The company also monitors your online activity and warns you if you are about to click a link that is suspect. And the intrusion detection system protects all your endpoint devices against network attacks.

The management features allow you to block websites your staff might visit as well as locate, lock and wipe lost or stolen mobile devices.

BullGuard Small Office Security

Buy on Amazon

The Antivirus Features You Need for Your Business

Help and support: Putting help and support first may be a bit backward, but because most people are not experts on the subject solid customer support goes a long way to give you and your staff the help you need when you are out of your depth. There are many issues that will arise if your business is compromised. A company that provides a great help and support system will help you recover quickly and keep your business running.

Putting help and support first may be a bit backward, but because most people are not experts on the subject solid customer support goes a long way to give you and your staff the help you need when you are out of your depth. There are many issues that will arise if your business is compromised. A company that provides a great help and support system will help you recover quickly and keep your business running. Real-time virus detection and removal : You must have real-time detection so you can get an alert the second a virus appears. In addition to real-time detection, you also need antivirus software to remove the threat.

: You must have real-time detection so you can get an alert the second a virus appears. In addition to real-time detection, you also need antivirus software to remove the threat. Spam and malware detection: Sending spam and malware through emails and messaging services are one of the best gateways for hackers to gain access to your network. Therefore, spam and malware detection is key when you choose your next security software.

Sending spam and malware through emails and messaging services are one of the best gateways for hackers to gain access to your network. Therefore, spam and malware detection is key when you choose your next security software. Automated scans and updates: In addition to performing scans automatically, your security solution also needs to update its malware definitions and protocols. Without these updates, hackers can take advantage of this vulnerability and breach your system.

In addition to performing scans automatically, your security solution also needs to update its malware definitions and protocols. Without these updates, hackers can take advantage of this vulnerability and breach your system. External device scan: As soon as you attach a USB drive or any other device the solution you choose must scan them. This will identify the threat and delete or quarantine it before it infects your system.

As soon as you attach a USB drive or any other device the solution you choose must scan them. This will identify the threat and delete or quarantine it before it infects your system. User friendly: Not everyone in your company is going to be an expert on cybersecurity. Look for solutions experts and novices alike can use without compromising your network.

Other Issues to Lookout For

Does it Affect Performance?

Because antivirus programs are resource-intensive, they can affect the performance of your computers. Some security tools can noticeably slow down your computers, so make sure to find out just how much of it they use. However, this is usually not the case with quality antivirus products.

Speed

Just how long does it take to scan your system. This of course will depend on the size and number of drives you have on your system. But don’t compromise performance for speed. After all, you can have your system scanned when no one is in the office and it won’t affect your productivity.

Compatibility

There are more connected devices than ever in an office. This includes everything from your copiers and printers to smartphones, tablets, laptops, security systems, and even thermostats and other appliances. Beyond the connectivity, there are different versions of each device and software. Always look for antivirus and security solutions that can protect all the versions of all your devices.

Free Antivirus Software

If you want to try a free version, keep in mind there are pros and cons. The obvious pro is it is free. But you must realize it is free for a reason. You are not going to get the full suite of protection the company offers for free. Granted it is better to use the free version than nothing at all, but in the long run, you are going to be much better off getting the paid version.

Being Aware of the Digital Threat Landscape

The one thing you need to be aware of if you have a digital presence is you are always (24/7/365) under the threat of an attack. With this in mind, you must protect your business at all costs, because a breach can be much more costly.

The reputation of your brand and the trust your customers have in you is dependent on ensuring their information is always safe.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: