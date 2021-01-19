If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Since its invention in 1960 bubble wrap has been an indispensable part of shipping. These flexible plastic sheeting containing small air pockets are used in cushioning items during shipment and storage. The bubbles of sealed air provide a flexible but durable cushion forming a sturdy barrier against impact.

The advantage of bubble wrap over other packing and cushioning materials is its lightweight and protection from shock, vibration, and damage. In addition, it helps to prevent static build-up that might damage electronics. It also helps to safely store precious items.

If you are in the market for bubble wrap to package or store merchandise the list below will show you the best bubble wrap you can get right now in the market.

Best Bubble Wrap for Shipping

Duck Brand Bubble Wrap

Top Pick: Duck Brand’s single roll clear bubble wrap comes in 30 feet by 12-inch measurement. The roll is perforated every 12 inches for easier handling and weighs just 7.25 ounces. The bubble wrapper has air-filled bubbles that come with a thickness of 3/16” that help them to withstand jostles and jerks, keeping fragile items safe from damage while in transit or storage.

Uboxes Bubble Cushioning Wrap

Runner Up: Uboxes’s bubble wrap comes perforated at 175 feet by 12 inches for easy size customization. It is made from clear strong polyethylene and has bubble thickness of 3/16 inch to give you enough cushioning to protect fragile merchandise.

AmazonBasics Perforated Bubble Cushioning Wrap

Best Value: AmazonBasics’s can be used for wrapping furniture edges to prevent scratches during moving, shipping, as well as protect merchandise while in transit including electronics and small appliances as well. The clear polyethylene bubble wrap comes in 175 feet by 12-inch.Weighing 1.2 pounds it is Perforated every 12 inches and comes with a one-year limited warranty.

USPACKSHOP Perforated Cushioning Bubble Wrap

USPACKSHOP’s cushioning bubble wrap comes in 700 feet long x 12-inch wide per package. The roll is perforated every 12-inch so you can size it to fit and shape your items. Users have the option to order this clear bubble wrap in round, oval or square and gives you a 3/16″ airtight bubble packing wrap. Weighing just one pound the unit comes in 17 x 9 x 11 inches dimension.

Fuxury Bubble Cushioning Wrap Roll

Fuxury’s 3/16″ airtight comes with two rolls perforated every 12 inches. Each roll comes in 36 feet x 12″ measurement along with 20 fragile stickers for packing. Weighing 10.4 pounds this bubble wrap is made from a low-density nylon barrier to provide both protection and flexibility, making it easy to wrap items of any shape.

Offitecture 2-Pack Blue Bubble Cushioning Wrap Rolls

Offitecture’s helps to provide cushioning by cradling your products and absorbing any shock, vibration, scratches and dings. This blue bubble wrap comes in 72 feet x 12 inches measurement. This bubble cushioning wrap roll is perforated every 12” and has the option to use one continuous piece for bulky items. It comes with a nylon barrier seal technology that makes the 3/16” bubble air last longer.

enKo Cushioning Bubble Wrap

enKo offers a two-pack bubble cushioning wrap which combined measures 72 feet by 12 inches to absorb impact and sustain fragile items. Perforated every 12 inches the unit comes with complimentary 20 fragile sticker labels which can be useful when shipping delicate items. Weighing 11.2 ounces each roll sheet come with 3/16″ airtight bubble that can be used for plates, dishes, china, and cups.

What to look for When Buying Bubble Wraps

Though there might seem some marginal differences between bubble wraps in the market, they do have their variations. For example, anti-static bubble wraps are used for electronics and items which can get damaged by static. Cohesive bubble wrap for its part sticks to itself, eliminating the need for tape. While adhesive bubble will stick to your product, and heavy-duty wrap is helpful for extreme shipping conditions. Besides the type of bubble wrap there are still some issues to consider when it comes to buying them. These include:

Perforated or Non-Perforated: You have a choice between perforated and non- perforated bubble wrap. Perforated rolls have pre-cut lines across the width of the roll usually every 12 inches. This helps users tear off the amount of bubble cushion they need, with no need for scissors or cutters.

You have a choice between perforated and non- perforated bubble wrap. Perforated rolls have pre-cut lines across the width of the roll usually every 12 inches. This helps users tear off the amount of bubble cushion they need, with no need for scissors or cutters. Price: Bubble wraps come in prices as low as $8 to a whopping $151. The rule of thumb is to select one that does not break the bank but serves your packaging needs. Some bubble wraps include padded envelopes lined with bubble wrap, or anti-static storage bags for electronic devices.

Bubble wraps come in prices as low as $8 to a whopping $151. The rule of thumb is to select one that does not break the bank but serves your packaging needs. Some bubble wraps include padded envelopes lined with bubble wrap, or anti-static storage bags for electronic devices. Roll Length: The amount of roll length will be determined by how much bubble cushion you’ll need for your packaging project. Some bubble rolls can be short while some can be extremely long for large projects.

The amount of roll length will be determined by how much bubble cushion you’ll need for your packaging project. Some bubble rolls can be short while some can be extremely long for large projects. Roll Width: Though the standard roll width is 12” for packing goods. There are also options in 24 and 48 inches for those looking to wrap large sized items.

Though the standard roll width is 12” for packing goods. There are also options in 24 and 48 inches for those looking to wrap large sized items. Bubble sizes: Bubble wraps come with varying bubble sizes that range from 1/8” to 3/16”. Smaller bubbles help keep items protected from scratches and scrapes, while larger bubbles are more effective for preventing damage from impact.

Benefits of Bubble Wrap

The benefits of bubble wrap are numerous. The trapped air are designed to give support to your goods and give you the peace of mind you need when shipping or moving items that may be delicate. With the bubble wrap in place, you know they will be protected, and the risk of any breakage will be greatly reduced. Other benefits include:

Can be reused: When you’re done with your bubble wrap you don’t have to throw it away. Bubble wrap can be reused continuously unless it has been significantly damaged. So long as the bubbles are intact you can reuse it over again and again to protect your items.

It is lightweight: Bubble wrap is among the lightest packaging materials in the market. The layers of light plastic engulfing air making it an ultralight packaging material that can help offset shipping costs by contributing lower weight for shipping.

Multiple uses: Bubble wraps are great for packing, shipping, and storing goods. It can also be used as an insulation to retain heat. Its insulation properties have been used in greenhouses and they can also help maintain the shapes of shoes and handbags.

