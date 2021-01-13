Should You Consider Buying a FedEx Route?

If you’re interested in a way to generate more income, you might consider buying a FedEx route. You can buy a FedEx route on a FedEx route marketplace, or from an independent owner; once you do, you’ll gain access to a fleet of trucks, employees, and equipment necessary to deliver packages all over the country.

FedEx routes function as a business and can be a great way to make money. But are they worth buying?

The Advantages of a FedEx Route

There are several advantages to consider when buying a FedEx route, including:

Access to existing infrastructure. If you were to start a business of your own, you’d need to invest time and money to research and buy all-new equipment and infrastructure. But with a FedEx route, all that infrastructure already exists. You can simply step in and take over as a new owner.

The Disadvantages of a FedEx Route

However, there are also some disadvantages to consider, including:

Demand for initial capital. Buying a FedEx route can be expensive, with most routes going for at least $1 million. If you don’t have the cash, or if you aren’t able to qualify for a loan, this could be prohibitive. Still, you could always purchase with a partner to increase accessibility.

How to Make Your Route Successful

If you decide to purchase a FedEx route, there are a number of steps you should take to make your route as profitable as possible.

These include:

Choose the right kind of route. Pickup and delivery (P&D) routes are designed for local and business deliveries. These tend to be smaller and less expensive; they’re also easier to manage because they cover fewer miles and don’t have as many driver requirements. Linehaul runs, by contrast, tend to cover a lot of ground since they ship between FedEx hubs. They tend to be bigger and more expensive, as well as harder to manage, but they offer superior returns.

Buying a FedEx route isn’t the right investment for every aspiring entrepreneur, but it could be the best way to utilize your existing capital and management experience. If you decide to move forward, consider talking to existing route owners to get their perspective, and do your research before finalizing any decisions.