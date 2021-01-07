If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A paper towel dispenser encourages your customers, guests, and employees to adopt hygienic habits, control waste and keep the environment clean. Dispensers are also good for your budget because they are designed to give out just the right amount of paper towels needed to dry hands or clean a spill.

By making paper towels easily accessible you help provide a clean and safe environment for all. There are many different types of paper towel dispensers ranging from simple surface mount dispensers to more complex automatic units. The key is finding a suitable paper towel dispenser to do the job for you. Below are seven of our top picks.

Best Commercial Paper Towel Dispenser

SofPull Centerpull Paper Tower Dispenser

Top Pick: Georgia-Pacific’s manual wall mounted paper towel dispenser accommodates up to up to 560 large center-pull towels. The large capacity means less time refilling the dispenser. Weighing just 2.7 pounds and coming in at 12.13 x 11.31 x 11 inches it dispenses towels one-at-a-time helping to reduce waste and cross-contamination.

The center-pull dispensing mechanism is ideal for high traffic restrooms. It can be mounted or hung sideways, upside down, and right side up to accommodate different spaces.

SofPull Large High-Capacity Centerpull Paper Towel Dispenser by GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific), Translucent Smoke

Buy on Amazon

Oasis Creations Touchless Paper Towel dispenser

Runner Up: This paper towel dispenser offers a touchless solution to minimize the risk of cross-contamination. A lock design also protects the towels inside from pilferage while reducing waste. The dispenser comes with the necessary hardware for installation along with two keys.

Oasis Creations Touchless Paper Towel dispenser

Buy on Amazon

Mind Reader Multi-Fold Paper Towel Dispenser

Best Value: This wall paper towel dispenser can accommodate both c-fold and m-fold paper towels. Made of ABS plastic it comes with a clear window on the front so users can conveniently monitor the fill level and gauge when a refill is needed.

The unit’s locking mechanism helps prevent tampering, vandalism as well as dust from getting inside the towel dispenser. The compact design (3.75 x 10.5 x 14 inches and weighing 1.3 pounds) allows you to mount it on walls either by using screws or by simply using a 3M tape.

Mind Reader Multi-Fold Paper Towel Dispenser, Paper Towel Holder



Buy on Amazon

Pacific Blue Automated Touchless Paper Towel Dispense

Pacific Blue’s automated paper towel dispenser accommodates a whopping 1,150 feet of towel. You can choose between 14- or 11-inches towel lengths per each dispense. Made from plastic, it is motion activated and touch-free which runs on 4 D batteries.

It works with both 3-roll and 6-roll refill cases. It is equipped with a small window on the dispenser, so you can easily monitor the level of paper towels inside. The unit is 16.56 x 13.44 x 10 inches and weighs in at 7.5 pounds. Made by Georgia Pacific Pro, it is backed by a 5-year warranty.

Pacific Blue Ultra 8” High-Capacity Automated Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser by GP PRO

Buy on Amazon

Tork 1 Xpress Countertop Multifold Hand Towel Dispenser

Sometimes a wall-mounted dispenser is not an option. In that case, the Tork 1 Xpress hand towel dispenser will do the job. Made from stainless steel, it uses a spring-loaded mechanism to dispense one paper towel at a time from the top.

At 14.9 x 7 x 10.9 inches and 5 pounds, it is compact and sturdy enough to stay in place using the anti-slip pads in the bottom.

Tork 1 Xpress Countertop Multifold Hand Towel Dispenser, Stainless Steel

Buy on Amazon

Kimberly-Clark Sanitouch Hard Roll Towel Dispenser

Kimberly-Clark’s towel dispenser offers hands-free pull dispensing for improved hygiene using touchless technology. The unit is made with microban technology that provides built-in anti-microbial protection against the most common stain and odor-causing bacteria.

This dispenser automatically advances and cuts 12 inches of the towel when activated by pulling the exposed towel. It can use 6-roll and 12-roll Scott Essential hard roll towels. Coming in at 10.38 x 13.06 x 16.94 inches it weighs 7.5 pounds and doesn’t need batteries to run.

Kimberly-Clark Professional Sanitouch Hard Roll Towel Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

San Jamar Element Lever Roll Towel Dispenser

Storing an 800-foot 8-inch roll towel, the San Jamar dispenser is a high capacity unit that doesn’t require frequent refills. And best of all it has a universal roll capacity, meaning you can use any core including coreless, solid, and center-pull towels. It uses an ergonomic lever to dispense the towel.

At 11 x 11 x 10 inches and 2.65 pounds, the company says it has a 33% smaller footprint than standard paper towel dispensers.

San Jamar Element Lever Roll Towel Dispenser, Classic, Transparent Black Pearl

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for in Your Next Commercial Paper Towel Dispenser

Price: A paper dispenser can range in price from just $10 to units costing more than $1,000. When you look for a paper dispenser, it is important to consider not only the upfront cost but also the long-term cost. Be wary of manufacturers that require you to use only their refills. This might expose you to additional costs.

A paper dispenser can range in price from just $10 to units costing more than $1,000. When you look for a paper dispenser, it is important to consider not only the upfront cost but also the long-term cost. Be wary of manufacturers that require you to use only their refills. This might expose you to additional costs. Material: Most paper dispensers are made from durable materials such as stainless steel or plastic. Look out for dispensers that are easy to maintain and clean with the rigors of everyday use.

Most paper dispensers are made from durable materials such as stainless steel or plastic. Look out for dispensers that are easy to maintain and clean with the rigors of everyday use. Paper refills: When you are considering the right type of paper dispenser, it is also best to think about what type of paper towel it will be dispensing. Each dispenser has its benefits and certain paper towels are better suited to fit each dispenser. Paper towel options include standard rolls, center-pull rolls, perforated rolls, C-folds, M-fold, and folded paper towels. Make sure to also check what kind of towel refill is ideal for your dispenser.

When you are considering the right type of paper dispenser, it is also best to think about what type of paper towel it will be dispensing. Each dispenser has its benefits and certain paper towels are better suited to fit each dispenser. Paper towel options include standard rolls, center-pull rolls, perforated rolls, C-folds, M-fold, and folded paper towels. Make sure to also check what kind of towel refill is ideal for your dispenser. Auto cut: Auto cut paper towels have pre-measured sheets of paper towel ready for the user to tear and take out. This helps to prevent waste and it makes it easier for the user to get a paper towel.

Auto cut paper towels have pre-measured sheets of paper towel ready for the user to tear and take out. This helps to prevent waste and it makes it easier for the user to get a paper towel. Dispenser Sizes: Larger dispensers hold more paper. This makes them ideal to keep up with high demand locations. And the large size also reduces the number of times you have to refill the dispenser. Of course, here the space you have available for the dispenser will be a deciding factor.

Types of Dispensers

Automatic vs. Manual: Handle operated towel dispensers require the users to pull a lever to dispense paper towels. And they may pull the lever until they have received the amount of paper towels they need. These types of dispensers may be best for use in low traffic commercial washrooms.

Unlike a manual device, automatic dispensers have a motion sensor that automatically gives out paper towels whenever it detects motion in range. This can really help to encourage a sanitary environment in the kitchen or bathroom because you don’t have to physically touch anything. Automatic dispensers add an additional tier of safety, but there is also mechanical failure.

Wall-mounted vs. Countertops: Depending on the available space, you have a choice in terms of paper towel dispensers. However, wall-mounted have an edge as they help you save precious counter space and provide convenient access to paper towels right by the sink.

If you don’t have a space to mount a dispenser on a wall, a countertop unit is always an option. But they don’t offer the same practicality of a wall mount unit.

Center-pull dispensers: Center-pull dispensers are a cost-effective and sanitary option. Their large roll accommodates high-traffic environments, while the pull-down dispensing method ensures that each paper towel remains clean and unused until it is dispensed by each person. And unlike an automatic dispenser, you never have to worry about it breaking down.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: