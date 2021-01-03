Top Soap Dispensers for Work Premises

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Cleanliness is a top priority in an office, shop, restaurant, hotel, or any facility. However, COVID-19 has heightened this priority as hand washing is a safety protocol used to stop the spread of the virus.

As a business, you will need to provide your staff and customers safe and effective ways to sanitize their hands. Soap dispensers help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria and provide a level of safety. They also help reduce illnesses and sick days among your staff thus boosting productivity.

On a practical matter, soap dispensers not only make washing hands easy they also offer an economical way to store soap. And they are a good alternative to the traditional soap that gets slippery and messy.

Besides offering some peace of mind some soap dispensers also offer aesthetics and decor to washrooms, clinics, and other public places. We have narrowed down some of the best soap dispensers to this list.

Best Soap Dispensers

Alpine Wall Mountable Universal Foam Soap Dispenser

Top Pick: This automatic foam soap dispenser is made by Alpine Industries, a leading global brand in the commercial and institutional market. With 33.8 ounces of capacity, it is ideal for a large organization. And the one-handed operation makes it conform to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards.

This Alpine unit runs on four C batteries that will last up to 90,000 single uses before needing to be changed. At 4.5 x 6.25 x 11.25 inches and 2.4 Pounds it is pretty compact, but one the heavier dispenser on the list.

Alpine Wall Mountable, Touchless, Universal Foam Soap Dispenser for Offices, Schools, and Warehouses

Safeline360 Touchless Commercial Wall Mounted Automatic Dispenser

Runner Up: This is another dispenser with a large 34 fl oz capacity that is well suited for high-traffic areas. It has three nozzles so you can fill foaming, spray or liquid drop soaps or sanitizers. This means you can use gel sanitizers or even alcohol.

According to the company, the four double AA batteries can deliver 20,000 to 30,000 single-use sprays. And the dispenser comes with two years of hassle-free warranty.

Automatic Dispenser Large 1000ml/34 fl oz – Touchless Commercial Easy Refill Soap and Sanitizer Holder

OBOR Automatic Soap Dispenser

Best Value: The OBOR dispenser is ideal for an office. It looks great and holds 12.5 oz of soap or hand sanitizer that can be dispensed automatically. Two smart infrared motion sensors detect your hand every time to dispense the soap. And you can adjust the liquid to come out in one, two, or three drops depending on what type of product you are using.

The OBOR is powered by 4 AAA batteries.

OBOR Automatic Soap Dispenser Touchless Smart Infrared Sensor Auto Soap Dispenser Hands-Free

Secura Electric Automatic Soap Dispenser

Secura’s automatic soap dispenser lets you dispense, anywhere from 0.03 to 0.19 fluid ounces. The infrared sensor can detect hands from as far away as 2.75 inches and offers a touchless and hygienic experience.

Weighing 14.4 ounces this dispenser can hold 17 fluid oz and comes with a LED indicator to let users know it is on or off. It is powered by four AA batteries and can be mounted on walls or on countertops. At 6 x 3.3 x 8.7 inches it is available in chrome and black finishes and it comes with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Secura 17oz / 500ml Premium Touchless Battery Operated Electric Automatic Soap Dispenser

TROPRO Automatic Soap Dispenser

TROPRO stainless steel soap dispenser uses infrared sensor technology with three adjustable volume soap delivery system. A strong motor ensures the soap will not get clogged and the brush stainless steel body will stand will keep running even if it falls.

This soap dispenser has a large 7.5 fluid ounces of liquid soap capacity and it comes in at 4.3 x 2.83 x 7.1 inches, weighs 12.8 ounces and runs on four AAA batteries.

Automatic Soap Dispenser, TROPRO 7.5oz/250ml Sensor Touchless Liquid Soap Dispenser, Hands-Free



BBX Lephsnt Manual Wall Soap Dispenser

The transparent build of the BBX Lephsnt’s manual soap dispenser allows you to see the amount of soap left in the container. At 8.27 x 2.87 x 2.8 inches and 5.9 ounces it is compact, but it can store up to 6.8 fluid ounces of liquid soap.

You can install it using double-sided tape or screws into walls. Once you install it, a locking design, equipped with a key will protect the unit in public places. Made from an adopted environmental resin material, the company offers a 5-year warranty on this dispenser.

Manual Wall Soap Dispenser, for Kitchen, Bathroom, Home Office, Hotel, Commercial Buildings 200ml (6.8 Oz)

Genuine Joe 30 oz Soap Dispenser

Sometimes an easy-to-use tool is the best solution. And Genuine Joe’s soap dispenser provides a reliable dispenser with a large container for 30 fluid ounces. The see-through tank is easy to refill and see how much soap you have left.

Each pump dispenses 1 cc per stroke, thus eliminating waste. At 6.3x4x4.5 it only weighs 0.16 ounces, and it can dispense liquid and lotion soaps, except pumice. A large push bar for dispensing the soap meets ADA requirements.

Genuine Joe Joe 30 oz Soap Dispenser, 30 fl oz (887 mL), Clear

How to Choose the Right Soap Dispenser

Manual Vs. Automatic Dispensers: Manual soap dispensers require less maintenance and upkeep compared to automatic dispensers. They are relatively cost-effective, don’t need a power source and help users to determine how much soap they want to dispense into their hands. Automatic dispensers for their part help maintain a clean facility by reducing cross-contamination between users. Because they are touchless, they are sanitary and help stop the spread of bacteria and germs. Automatics dispensers use sensors, which also makes them more efficient.

Countertop VS wall mount: Countertop soap dispensers are OK if you plan to move your dispenser from room to room. But risk getting knocked off the counters or being stolen. Wall-mounted dispensers do not risk getting knocked off countertops and are great in places where there is high traffic. Wall-mounted dispensers can easily be fitted into walls and offer reliability and security.

Durability: Look for stainless steel or plastic for long-lasting dispensers. And whether is automatic or manual, make sure the mechanism is well made, it is easy to clean, and refill.

Liquid vs. foaming soap dispensers: Liquid soap dispensers produce liquid soap while a foaming soap dispenser mixes the soap with air to deliver a soap lather. This is more of a personal choice, but liquid soap is touted to encourage users to rub their hands to produce a rich lather which can help to reduce microbial load in the process. Some dispensers will only work with one or the other. Other models may be able to dispense both. Make sure the dispenser you are looking at is compatible with your chosen hand soap before you buy it.

Cartridges vs. Manual Refills and Capacity

There are two main ways to refill soap dispensers, cartridges, and manual bulk refills. The easier and cheaper option is the manual refill where the soap is filled manually into the dispenser from a larger bottle of soap. With cartridges, you simply need to swap them out whenever they run empty. If your soap dispenser requires cartridges make sure they are easily available.

The capacity of the soap dispensers will help you determine how long it will last before a refill. Soap dispensers with low storage capacities will mean you will need more frequent refills. Also, look for dispensers that have a transparent refill indicator so you will know how much soap is available.

Soap Dispensers are Essential

A good soap dispenser is an essential part of any washroom. In these hygiene-sensitive times, automatic dispensers help provide peace of mind and they keep washrooms clean.

With soap dispensers, you don’t just stop the soap inside from getting dirty, but the dispenser also acts as protection against other forms of contamination. Best of all it is an affordable tool you can easily install in your washroom.

Soap dispensers come in many styles and shapes. When choosing one, keep in mind that it must be suitable and appropriate for the space you are going to use it in. A small office and warehouse have different requirements, so choose accordingly to get the best out of the dispenser.

