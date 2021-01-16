Keep Up with These Marketing, Design, and Tech Trends in 2021

If you want to grow your business in 2021, you need to understand the relevant trends. This means keeping up with changes to marketing tools, design elements, and technology. Here are tips from the online small business community for keeping up with trends in 2021.

Follow These Packaging Design Trends in 2021

The packaging you use for your products can make a big impact on your branding and customer satisfaction. So what trends are making an impact on the industry in 2021? Katie Lundin explores a few in this Crowdspring post.

Prepare for a Chaotic Digital Media Landscape

The digital media landscape was turned on its head in 2021. And that’s unlikely to change magically in 2021. If you want to make the most of your digital marketing strategy this year, it’s time to embrace chaos. Learn more in this Search Engine Watch post by Adam Ortman.

Consider the Future of Online Visibility

Technology is constantly changing. And that means businesses need to change how they connect with customers online. VR, AR, and other new trends are likely to impact businesses in 2021. Read this UpCity post by David J. Brin for more on these trends.

Grow Your Audience with Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is likely to continue its popularity in 2021. So if you want to expand your reach, you need to consider the best strategies for your brand. This Biz Penguin post by Ivan Widjaya features tips for doing just that. And BizSugar members offered thoughts on the post here.

Learn the Art and Science of Emotional Engagement

No matter how trends change through the years, emotions continue to play a role in marketing. If you want to make your content more impactful in 2021, emotional engagement is a must. Ashley Taylor Anderson elaborates in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Make Innovation Happen in a Time of Need

This year was certainly a time of need for many businesses and consumers. However, difficult situations can sometimes lead to extraordinary innovation. If you’re trying to spur innovation in your company, check out this Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling.

Maximize Your Digital Advertising ROI

Digital advertising is likely to continue to play a major role in the business world in 2021. But the trends are likely to change a bit. If you want to maximize your ROI this year, learn the tips in this Small Biz Daily post by Joy Corkery.

Follow This 2021 Marketing Calendar

Your marketing strategy is likely to change throughout the year based on consumer trends and holidays. So you need a calendar to stay on track. In this Social Media Today post, Andrew Hutchinson shares an infographic and insights for small businesses.

Adjust to Social Media Newsfeed Changes

The newsfeed features of many popular social media channels are in a state of flux. And this may dramatically impact business users. But there are ways to adjust. Get tips in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Use These Software Programs for Marketing

New software programs are constantly changing the marketing landscape. If you want to make the most of these tools, you need to stay updated with the new trends and programs. This Pixel Productions post by Hailey Anne includes the top software programs for marketing in 2021.

