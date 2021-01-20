Elite Wealth Enterprises Helps Entrepreneurs Reach 7-Figure Goals

A business coach can help entrepreneurs reach their highest goals. However, it’s important to find a coach who is actually relevant to your industry and objectives.

For minority women and entrepreneurs with million-dollar goals, there’s Elite Wealth Enterprises, LLC. Read about what sets this coaching company apart in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers business and personal coaching services.

Founder Leticia DeSuze told Small Business Trends, “I am a mindset coach and business strategist who works with C-level execs, minority women in law, and established entrepreneurs with 7-figure goals.”

Business Niche

Providing completely customized service.

DeSuze says, “I’m very high touch. My whole heart and soul is invested in my clients’ success and they know it and appreciate it.”

How the Business Got Started

After resigning from a coaching position at another company.

DeSuze adds, “I immediately starting getting referrals and never looked back.”

Biggest Win

Having her best business year in 2020 — even in the midst of a pandemic.

DeSuze says, “I grew my revenue by more than 100%. I did it by remaining focused; showing up everyday to be of the highest levels of service to my clients; and providing extra support while they too navigated the many changes in their businesses. There’s nothing like proving to yourself that something is possible. Nobody can take that away from you.”

Biggest Risk

Investing in coaching.

DeSuze explains, “The biggest risk was investing $25K in coaching when I had only about $2500 in revenue. I wasn’t certain at the time that I would and I could’ve just gotten into further debt because I put it on a credit card. However, I’ve gotten that investment back many times over because I learned through that that I am my biggest investment. That required a level of growth and commitment to and from myself that wouldn’t have happened outside of doing that. It shifted my mindset completely.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Hiring more coaches.

DeSuze says, “So many coaches love the work and are great at it but don’t understand the business part of things and don’t make money. So they really have hobbies and passion projects but no viable business. I would love to change that by adding associate coaches and ultimately being of service to more people.”

Personal Philosophy

Make work fun.

DeSuze adds, “I play all day. My work is challenging as is anything dealing with human behavior. But I laugh and bring that humor and joy into my work. I have a lot of fun!”

Favorite Quote

“People are where they are because that is exactly where they really want to be – whether they will admit that or not.” -Earl Nightingale.

* * * * *