Get Back to Basics with These 10 Small Business Improvement Tips

Running a business can get complicated. It’s easy to get bogged down in the details and forget the basic strategies that got you there. But staying strong in those areas is a must, as members of the online small business community can attest. Get their top tips for going back to basics in the list below.

Get Started with Google Analytics 4

Google Analytics is an essential tool for businesses to get to know their online visitors. Even for businesses that are familiar with the basic platform, there’s a new option to get to know. In this Search Engine Land post, Colleen Harris goes over how to use it for your business.

Help Your Team Communicate Efficiently

Efficient team communication is a must for any small business. It’s what allows your employees to collaborate and get their own tasks done effectively. So it’s important to give them the tools and instruction needed to succeed. Learn more in this Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya.

Track Hashtags on Social Media

Hashtags are often used on social media to gain visibility when discussing a specific topic. But if you want to make the most of this strategy, you need the ability to track them. Shane Barker shares four strategies in this Pixel Productions post. And BizSugar members offered additional thoughts here.

Enchant Customers with Your Service

Every business owner understands that customer service is important. But it’s not enough to simply provide good service. Instead, you want to actually enchant customers. Martin Zwilling details how to do just that in this Startup Professionals Musings post.

Create a Strong Creative Brief

Strong creative copy and materials can take your business to the next level. But before you can create those items, you need a brief that describes your mission and style. Megan Devine explores that concept in this UpCity post.

Turn Prospects into Customers with a Quality Email Sequence

Bringing in prospects is important for a small business to grow. But you won’t be able to accomplish your goals without turning those prospects into real customers. Check out this Social Media Examiner post by Dana Malstaff to learn how to do this with email sequences.

Learn the Basics of Email Marketing

Email marketing is one of the building blocks of any successful marketing strategy. Established business owners understand the importance. But new entrepreneurs may have some learning to do. See the guide in this GetResponse post by Irek Klimczak.

Keep Up with Business Trends

Trends are always changing in the business world. While each specific trend may not impact your business dramatically, keeping up with changes overall can. In this Duct Tape Marketing post, John Jantsch lists some of the trends that may impact small businesses in 2021.

Discover Trending Topics

On a smaller level, trending topics can help you come up with content ideas for the immediate future. So how can you determine what subjects are worth discussing? Kristi Hines elaborates in this post. And members of the BizSugar community dive in further here.

Familiarize Yourself with Google My Business Features

Google My Business is essential for getting businesses in front of online customers. And the service recently updated some of its features. Jamie Pitman of Bright Local details some of them here so you can make the most of the platform.

