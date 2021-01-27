About Us   |   Advertise
Rieva Lesonsky
Rieva Lesonsky Rieva Lesonsky is a Columnist for Small Business Trends covering employment, retail trends and women in business. She is CEO of GrowBiz Media, a media company that helps entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses. Follow her on Google+ and visit her blog, SmallBizDaily, to get the scoop on business trends and free TrendCast reports.
One Reaction
  1. Robert Brady
    January 27, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    When looking at automating, consider if you will do the task more than 2-3 times. If so, you could likely save time by automating it in some way (and I think delegating could do the same thing, but with a person)

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2021, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap