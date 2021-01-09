10 Important Lessons Small Businesses Can Learn from 2020

There’s no way around it — 2020 was tough for businesses. But if your company has made it through this crazy year, there are certainly lessons to be taken away. Below, members of the online small business community shared their biggest takeaways. And you may even learn some important lessons heading into 2021.

Consider Niche and Hybrid Events

This year has certainly changed the landscape for the events industry. Even after the pandemic, it’s likely that in-person events won’t go completely back to normal. So it’s up to businesses to adapt. In this Marketing Land post, Kimberly Dutcher discusses the possibility of niche and hybrid events gaining traction.

Learn from These 2021 Content Marketing Predictions

Though much has changed in 2020, it’s likely that content marketing will remain a powerful strategy in 2021. However, the landscape is likely to shift a bit. To make the most of this tactic, read the predictions in this TopRank Marketing post by Nick Nelson.

Scrap These Meetings

Many companies stopped meeting in person in 2020. And that forced many to consider what types of meetings were actually necessary. After restrictions are lifted, many companies could benefit from keeping their meeting lists small. Molly Stovold goes over some meetings to scrap in this Process Street post.

Look Back on What Resonated in 2020

Looking at the content and strategies that performed well in 2020 can help you shape decisions for the new year. In this post, Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media looks at what posts got the most attention. And she shares a common theme that seemed to resonate this year. You can also see commentary from BizSugar members here.

Consider These SEO Trends in 2021

With so many businesses pivoting to online models in 2020, search engines have become more important than ever. So in 2021, you need to know the trends that may impact your strategy. Check out this Search Engine Journal post by Andrew Dennis for some important SEO trends.

Learn from 2020 Data Trends

Today, marketers have access to more data than ever before. If you’re not analyzing the numbers that impact your company and industry, you may fall behind. In this SEMrush post, Fernando Angulo shares the world data trends that companies should know.

Consider These Top Online Business Ideas

If you plan to start a new venture in 2021, it may help to look at the industries that thrived in 2020. Online businesses generally faced fewer challenges than those operating in person. Ivan Widjaya of Biz Penguin lists some of the most popular ideas from the past year in this post.

Take Notes from the Top TikTok Influencer

TikTok gained tons of notoriety in 2020. If you want to make use of the platform in 2021, it may help to look at what worked for others. This Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles looks at the top TikTok influencer and the lessons they can offer other brands.

Understand the Importance of Procurement in Business

Procurement is one area of business that doesn’t get a lot of attention. But 2020 taught a lot of companies what is really important. In this Pixel Productions post, Scott Pine details why this area is so essential. And members of the BizSugar community offered thoughts here.

Promote Events Online

Whether you plan to host in-person or online events in 2021, digital marketing should be part of your promotional strategy. In this post, Neil Patel goes over the ten best ways to promote an event online.

