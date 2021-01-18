Why There Are No “No Win” Scenarios in Small Business

In the COVID economy in 2020, many small businesses felt like they were faced with a “no win” scenario; they did not see how they could operate their business when their customers were not leaving their homes.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Nacelle Company founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss of Comedy Dynamics talks about how to face “no win” scenarios. He has guided the award-winning brand to becoming the nation’s largest independent producer and distributor of one-hour comedy specials, while initiating innovative partnerships with Amazon, Comcast, Netflix, ROKU, Showtime Disney + and BET+.

Interview with Brian Volk-Weiss

Brian learned this philosophy from Star Trek’s Captain Kirk. He recounts in “Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan”, Kirk is faced with a dire situation but responds instead- “I don’t believe in the no win scenarios.” Brian’s business philosophy has always been to go back to work and keep fighting. He adds that “I have had an okay career with 99% failure. Once if you have that mindset, there are always alternatives even if it seems like this is a no win scenario.”

One of his favorite examples of winners in “no-win” scenarios is former President Ulysses S. Grant. Brian describes Grant of being “pretty much homeless before the Civil War started selling firewood; Four years later, Commanding General of US military forces and five years later he was the President of the United States. “

In fact, Brian got started in a career of managing comedians not knowing anything about the industry. He went to The Laugh Factory and fell in love with it. Soon after he said that “I jumped in. I found 3 to 5 comedians I believed in and networked to get to people that would put them on a show – one connection at a time. If you do a good job for the first person and ask them for a new introduction to another person, it starts to feed off itself!”

Listen to the entire interview on The Small Business Radio as he talks about his personal experiences with Jim Gaffigan and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.