How Google Helps Improve Your Digital Presence During this Pandemic

As a small business, if you have not improved your e-commerce and digital presence in this pandemic, your company is probably suffered. What can you do during this unique holiday season to boost your revenue?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Mary Ellen Coe, President of Google Customer Solutions discusses the strategies that can lead to online success.

Mary Ellen explains that consumers searches for supporting local businesses during the pandemic has increased 20,000% . This is because the supply chain has been interrupted plus people also want to do something for their local community.

The key, according to Mary Ellen, is to show up and be visible online. Consumers need to know that you are open and what your current hours are. They are now searching to see if your business has safety protocols like contactless payments. During COVID, Mary Ellen says that searches for “curbside pickup” increased 3000%. A new tool launched by Google has a “link to purchase” in a small business’ Google My Business listing to allow consumers to either buy online or book appointments.

Mary Ellen points out innovations that many small businesses are implementing since consumers want safety and convenience. Restaurants have introduced at home family meal and baking kits for customers. There has also been a lot of changes in delivering health and wellness products online. Small businesses are creating YouTube videos so consumers can still experience their services and products while not at their locations.

In this holiday season, Mary Ellen says that behaviors are changing to ensure health and safety. She cites that 70% of US consumers are planning to shop online; plus they are more than ever open to trying new brands. Small business must have a digital presence to attract these new customers.

In the coming year, Mary Ellen believes that customers will value choice so being able to find your company online and offer contactless delivery methods are critical. Google is offering free personalize resources for small business.

