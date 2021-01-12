Best Rolling TV Stand for Your Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Rolling TV stands are a great video and graphic solution for businesses. They help boost your presentations in conference rooms, trade shows, hotels, meetings, and other settings.

Because they are mobile you can take them in different places without having to worry about dislodging the displays from walls. And since most TV rolling stands are height adjustable and can be tilted, you can adjust them to your viewing preference.

Some TV stands come with shelves for storing items such as laptops, sound systems and speakers, allowing you to have your presentation on wheels. There is a wide range of rolling TV stands in the market. To help you narrow down the list, here are some of our picks for the best rolling TV stands.

VIVO Mobile TV Cart

Top Pick: You can use the VIVO mobile TV cart for 32-65-inch plasma, LED, LCD, curved, OLED and Ultra HD TVs. It can support flat panel TV sets up to 110 pounds. You can tilt the display up to 15° for better viewing angles and it comes with four locking casters.

This TV stand also has a middle storage shelf with 19″ x 11.5″ dimensions capable of holding up to 10 pounds. This is enough to accommodate a laptop, receiver, and audio/ video equipment. Made from steel, it comes in at 29.4 x 13.6 x 7.1 inches, weighs 35.2 pounds and a three-year warranty.

VIVO Mobile TV Cart for 32-65 inch LCD LED Plasma Flat Panel Screen TVs up to 110 lbs, Pro Height Adjustable Rolling Black Stand

PERLESMITH Rolling TV Stand

Runner Up: PERLESMITH’s mobile TV stand is compatible with most 23-55-inch LCD, LED flat screens and curved TVs. At 30.4 x 12.5 x 4.5 inches, it weighs 24.1 pounds can hold displays up to 55-pounds. The stand comes with an additional adjustable audio/video tray that can hold 22 pounds. The stand has four rubber caster wheels that allow you to roll it without scratching your floor. You can also lock the wheels to keep the stand stable.

Made with sturdy steel the unit can withstand high traffic environments and comes with a built-in wire management solution in the metal column. This allows easy management and concealment of wires and cables in the back of the stand.

Mobile TV Cart with Wheels for 23-55 Inch LCD LED 4K Flat Curved Screen TVs – Height Adjustable Shelf Trolley Floor Stand Holds up to 55lbs

Kanto MTM65PL Adjustable Mobile TV Stand

Best Value: Kanto’s adjustable stand works with TV sizes ranging from 37 to 65-inch and it can support a total weight of 80 pounds. Users can adjust the position of the television from 44.1 to 60.2-inches in height. The telescopic center columns offer 20 inches of height adjustment and include integrated cable management for a tidy setup.

The stand weighs 47.3lbs and comes in at 33.3 x 28.2 x 79.9 inches. The middle shelf is also height adjustable to store devices weighing up to 10 pounds. The stand has four swiveling wheels that make it easy to move it around the floor. Two of the wheels have locking castors that hold the stand in place.

Kanto MTM65PL Height Adjustable Mobile TV Stand with Adjustable Shelf for 37-inch to 65-inch TVs

ONKRON TS27-71TV Stand

ONKRON TV stand has a heavy-duty aluminum alloy construction that can support a maximum of 100 pounds. The stand comes with two middle shelves for your accessories with a load capacity of up to 10 pounds each.

The four swivel caster wheels give you easy mobility and they also come with a locking mechanism to keep the stand securely in place. The telescopic columns lower or raise your TV screen without any tools and heights can be adjusted from 37.4 to 62.9-inches off the floor in 2-inch increments.

Weighing just 37.2 pounds it comes in at 40.94 x 20.87 x 7.09 inches. The stand fits most 40 to 75-inch LCD TVs both flat and curved screens. This unit comes with all the hardware you need, including three sets of most bolts for mounting your screen.

ONKRON Universal Mobile TV Stand with Shelves TV Cart on Wheels for 40” – 75 Inch Flat Panel Curved LCD LED OLED Screens up to 100 lbs

Husky TV Mount Stand

Heavy-duty steel construction gives this stand a maximum load capacity of 132 pounds. And you can move it around using the swivel caster wheels as well as brakes. The poles are 60 inches high and can accommodate most flat-screen LED and LCD TVs from 32 to 70 inches. It offers a maximum TV height of 58 inches and you can tilt it for optimum viewing angle to reduce glare.

The lower 19” X 12” metal shelf can hold up to 25 pounds for a media player, notebook, or other equipment. It can also have its height elevated up to 27 inches. What is even more impressive is the manufacturer offers a 25-year warranty.

Husky Mount Mobile TV Stand with Wheels Heavy Duty Universal Rolling TV Cart Fits Most 32” – 70” LED LCD TVs with Shelf and Mount Max Load 132 LBS

5Rcom Cart Rolling TV Stand

The 5Rcom rolling TV stand supports plasma and LCD Flat screens, curved TVs, monitors, and displays from 32 inches to 70 inches in size. And it can be tilted up and down by 15 degrees for optimal viewing experience.

The cart provides a combined weight capacity of 88 pounds for the top and bottom. It offers 5 levels of height adjustments from 51’’ to 67’’. The lower media component tray shelf is height adjustable from 9″ to 29″ and can accommodate other computing and audio-visual equipment. It weighs 28.1 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

5Rcom Mobile TV Cart Large Rolling TV Stand with Wheels Height Adjustable Flat Screen/Curved TVs Monitors Portable TV Floor Stand with Laptop Shelf Display



YAHEETECH 32 to 65 Inch Mobile TV Cart

YAHEETECH’s TV stand has a sturdy metal frame that secures up to 110-pound TVs for sizes ranging from 32 to 65 inches. The stand weighs 28.5 pounds and has brackets that allow users to tilt the TV sets in a range of 13° of viewing angle. You can adjust the height using the telescopic pole to lower or raise the TV without tools between 43.3 to 63 inches.

The middle storage shelf comes in at 17.9 x 11.6 inches for storing everything from a laptop to audio-visual equipment. The stand has four wheels that allow you to move around the floor coupled with a locking mechanism to keep the stand in a fixed position. You can use the two hollow columns to hide cables and wires inside for discreet cable management.

YAHEETECH 32 to 65 Inch Mobile TV Cart Universal Flat Screen Rolling TV Stand Trolley Console Stand with Mount for LED LCD Plasma Flat Panels on Wheels

What to look for in a Rolling TV Stand

Compatibility: When you are thinking about investing in a TV stand make sure you consider the type of TV you will be using. Find out if the brackets of the TV mount are adjustable and fit your TV. Also, check to make sure it can carry the weight of the TV as well.

Height adjustable: Most TV stands offer the ability to adjust viewing heights. This helps to provide an appropriate viewing height whether you are watching alone or with a group of people.

Internal Cable Management Mechanism: An internal cable management mechanism can help you put the wires and cables out of the way. By avoiding cables from getting tangled underfoot inside the structure of the mount, you can avoid accidents and prevent cables from getting damaged.

Tilt options: A tilt feature will help viewers from having to strain to watch the display. And it can also prevent glare if there is too much lighting in the room.

Additional shelves: With an additional one or two shelves you can place other items such as laptops, sound systems and speakers. They help store complementary equipment by allowing easy and convenient options. Also, make sure to check if the shelves can be adjusted for extra convenience.

Casters: The wheels of the rolling TV stand should be sturdy as well as easy to move in many floor surfaces. And the locking mechanism should be able to keep the entire unit securely in place once.

Benefits of a Rolling TV Stand

Rolling TV stands help free up space in your office and help you cut costs by sharing displays across departments. Not only do you have a TV display wherever you want, but they also come with additional surfaces and storage compartments for computing and multimedia devices. They are ideal for your in-office presentations as well as when you are traveling for trade shows and exhibitions.

